Successful Individuals Spur Me To Succeed– Okolo

BACKGROUND

My name is Faith Okolo. I was born on October 9, 1983 to the family of Late Felix Agwujah and Laraba Agwujah in Kogi State. I am from Ibaje local government area of Kogi State and Igala by ethnicity. I am from a polygamous home; I am the third of six children from my mother. I only had the opportunity to attend LEA primary school at Ibaje and after completion, my father gave me out for marriage in 1998 and I’m currently divorced with six children. I am a fashion designer.

HOW IT ALL STARTED?

When I got married in 1999, my husband suggested I learnt the business and I did not oppose the idea because I felt it was a way for me to be resourceful since I barely had formal education. A woman at Jikwoyi, Abuja, taught me the business and the training was for two years. When I completed the training, my husband at the time, got me a sewing machine to commence the business and I began without a startup capital. I sew simple men’s outfits, children and female wears. My shop is at Gbagalape, Nyanya axis, Abuja.

CHALLENGES

Life has not been easy, and the tailoring business has been my only source of income. When we got divorced, my husband collected the sewing machine he got me as well as other stuffs. I had to buy a secondhand machine to keep business going. After all these years, I still do not have a shop of my own. I handle everything business related at my home and this discourages people from patronising me, the only way I get customers is through referrals but whenever they see where I work, they get disappointed. I have no one to run to for handouts, because my mother is a farmer and I am more stable financially than my siblings. Sometimes, when the sewing machine develops a problem, I try my best to get it running because it ends up delaying my job, and some customers take their materials away out of anger. This makes me lose customers and monies I would have made.

REGRETS

My father was in the habit of giving out his daughters at an early age for marriage once a suitor bought him ogogoro and we had no choice but to get married. Every time I reflect on life’s issues, I end up wishing I went ahead to further my education, because things would have turned out better.

DRIVING FORCE

God has been my strength through the years, whenever I see people driving good cars, especially ladies, even when I don’t know their background, all I wish for at that moment is to have the kind of life they have. I also believe that someday, my children will be great. It doesn’t matter where we are; all that matters is your future and being optimistic about it.

FUTURE PROJECTION

I would like to go into the sale of wrappers when I have enough capital to start. I have not given up on having a shop for my tailoring as well as expanding the business with necessary equipment. I still believe God can change my story.

HOBBIES

Socialising with people gives me joy, I love to travel.

DREAD

I always dedicate time for prayers, to pray that the business is sustained because it is my only source of income now. This is the reason I’m working towards having another source of income.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

The day I wedded because I never believed I could be in my current situation and when I recollect that day, I feel pained. My age mates mocked me for settling down quite early, and today, most of them are doing well. Unlike me, they went further academically.

ADVICE

Sometimes people say ‘getting married early is good,’ but I will say that getting married is good if one understands the responsibilities that come with it and willingly goes into it. I believe things are going wrong in my life due to early marriage. Parents should stay away from making marital decisions for their children, and married women should do away with laziness, depending on their spouse for little things. They need to learn a trade, skill to succeed. Whatever assistance is being rendered by family and friends is temporal but whatever skill they have stays with them.