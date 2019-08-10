Technocrat With A Midas Touch

While many naysayers continue to incessantly complain and wring their hands at perceived failures and shortcomings in our nation’s vast MDA bureaucracy, it seems that they may have missed the larger picture which is more nuanced and complex than their pessimistic assessments may care to admit. For there is no doubt that there exists a solid phalanx of conscientious, committed and highly motivated technocrats, administrators, bureaucrats and seasoned apparatchiks, manning the ramparts of the nations bureaucracy and nation’s public service burning the proverbial midnight oil in order to take the nation to the next level in the developmental scheme of things.

One of such exemplars of this outstanding corps of seasoned public officers is Engr. Tomboye Adokie, Group General Manager, Crude Exploration, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) who has put in over three decades in the petroleum sector and throughout this momentous period has never been found with faults, failures or omissions in the course of duty. While other public officials tend to abuse the trust and confidence reposed on them and even loot the public till, Adokie was never in that category. Hence, his reputation is untainted and unblemished; a commendable character trait of utmost honesty and integrity that has endeared him to his superiors, colleagues and underlings thus earning him deserved honours, garlands and awards throughout the years. It goes without much statement that the petroleum sector is one of the most challenging and volatile sectors in the nation’s economy and it takes a personality of uncommon courage, resilience and tenacity to brave the stormy ebbs and flows of this pivotal sector and still emerge with his or her reputation intact and unscathed.

Undoubtedly Adokie has proven to be a perceptive and dedicated technocrat and much admired team player who believes in operating an open door, inclusive and accommodating administrative style that rewards committed staff while discouraging sloth, incompetence and malingering in the work place. Adokie is committed to exemplary performance, unvarnished professionalism and technical excellence in all its positive ramifications, not belonging to those that are fond of promoting cronyism, favouritism or godfatherism in their area of employment. As far as a principled Adokie is concerned, only the best man is good for the job, no more, no less and anybody that wants to cosy up to him based on parochial or sectional affiliations is in for a shocking disappointment. A pan Nigerian nationalist to the core, he has many a time admonished his colleagues, underlings and even superiors who seek to play the ethnic or religious card, studiously reminding them that this is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation with emphasis on the first two words ‘Nigerian National’. While operating an open door policy, Adokie does not however suffer fools gladly as he has runs a tight ship that has no place for persistent laggards or chronic malcontents in the system, either you shape up or ship out. Therefore, he is highly respected and much regarded in the NNPC hierarchal organogram due to his professional and diligent approach to his official and operational duties; he studies every job or assignment to the last detail and does not believe in undue delegation of duties which he can effectively perform. His attention to detail is legendary as he did not rise to his present position by being hazy or economical to detail. Rather he is conversant with the technical specifics and utmost engineering complexity of any work plan under his supervision or schedule.

Thus he has emerged as one of the most technically competent, highly experienced and thoroughly efficient top officials of the NNPC who is relied upon by his colleagues, industry experts and even foreign apparatchiks for in-depth knowledge and incisive expertise on the operational, organizational and administrative methodology of the petroleum sector be it upstream or downstream operations. Indeed Adokie is a guru who has proved his worth in taking the varied departments where he has superintended to the next level in the relevant scheme of things to the extent that many workers in the NNPC clamour for him to head their departments knowing that it portends good things for all and sundry. Indeed he has embarked on a holistic restructuring, re-organization and repositioning of the various organizations or departments where he has worked including LNG, Refining and now Crude Exploration in order to ensure a more credible, responsive and efficient service delivery to the Nigerian people. However, despite his rigorous and no-nonsense approach to official duties, Adokie has a feel for the common touch and his compassion and empathy for his fellowman is second to none. Indeed he has assisted numerous individuals, women, youths and children including the widows, the indigent and the physically challenged in order to ensure that they are productive members of the society. In this regard, he believes that the nation cannot move forward if it’s more vulnerable members are left to wallow in poverty, disease, illiteracy or homelessness. Therefore a foresighted Adokie is ready to contribute his modest quota in uplifting, empowering and enabling the denizens of society not caring whose ox is gored in the process. Indeed Adokie is a man of the people apart from being an outstanding technocrat, seasoned administrator and super achieving public officer par excellence. To God be the glory.

≠ Asadu wrote from Abuja.

.