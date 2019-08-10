NEWS
Tiv/Jukun Crisis, Tiv Groups Petition VC, NUC Over Reopening Of Fed Varsity Wukari.
The Community of Tiv Students (CTS) and Tiv Staff Forum at the Federal University Wukari have petitioned the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abubakar Kundiri and the National Universities Commission over the planned reopening of the University.
In a petition obtained by our LEADERSHIP dated 6th August, 2019 and signed by Mr. Patrick Tion for Tiv Staff Forum and Mr. Shihon David for the CTS, the group said reopening of the University slated for August 14th will affect the Tiv students and staff because of threat to their lives in Wukari.
The groups noted that the issue that led to the closure of the University which was later revised to a mid-semester break to serve some vested interests were not addressed and opening the University now will further escalate the situation.
The group while condemning the killing of three Tiv persons in the University called for thorough investigation into the killings and the perpetrators brought to book.
“The true position devoid of sentiments is that, there exist a serious security breach at Federal University Wukari, following the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv in Wukari where the University is situated.
“The killing of Emmanuel Msughter Vihiior with Matric No. PAS/MCB/18/025, a 100 level of student of Micro Biology and Fater Ayatse Felix Matric No. HMA/SOC/18/112
Department of Sociology, 100 level as well as Mr. Mark Tsav a staff of Student Affairs department with ID N0. JP00104 on 30th July, put paid to the security of Tiv staff and students in the University.
“We are surprised that the University has remained silent on the killing of the students and a staff and has went ahead to fix August 14 for reopening of the school.
“This move will affect over 1,500 Tiv students who were evacuated by the Benue State government and other Tiv students from Taraba as well as staff whose security is not guaranteed in Wukari at the moment.”
The group called on the university management to stay action on the planned resumption of academic activities at the University, pending when adequate security measures are put in place to guarantee the security of lives and properties of Tiv students and staff in Wukari.
This is even as the groups appealed to the university management to take up the responsibility of giving the 3 slain Tiv members of the university a befitting burial, and identify with the deceased families.
