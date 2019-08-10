Twists In Ibadan Traditional Council Crisis

The people of the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State, recently woke up to the melodic sounds of drums and dance. Reason: Their monarch, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and the ‘crowned monarchs’ by the immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi, have resolved to end their 26 months old rift.

The feuding members of the Olubadan-in-Council (the Ibadan High Chiefs) resurfaced at the palace of Oba Saliu Adetunji at Popoyemoja area of Ibadan for a reconcilliation meeting almost two years after boycotting the palace for a parallel meeting at Mapo Hall.

Ibadan High Chiefs, most of whom were elevated to beaded crown wearing Obas by the immediate past governor of Oyo State at Mapo Hall on Sunday, August 27, 2017 are now ready for reconciliation with the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

They were said to have arrived the Oba Adetunji’s Palace at Popoyemoja without any of them wearing the “beaded crown” for the meeting as a condition given by the Olubadan for genuine reconciliation. However, they were welcomed with drumbeats and dance at the Popoyemeja palace of the Olubadan as Oba Adetunji welcomed the estranged high chiefs back.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, led others to the first bi-monthly meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council after more than two years, as the last time the High Chiefs and Olubadan met was in May, 2017.

The Olubadan had always said that he had no objection to the return of his embattled high chiefs to the palace once they remove their illegal crowns, and that he was not responsible in the first instance for their decision to stay away from the palace and by so doing abdicating their responsibilities to Ibadanland.

He argued that there was no where in Yorubaland where two kings sit inside a palace, adding it is always the king and his chiefs. “Apart from violating our customs and tradition, there is no law that backs the wearing of illegal crowns in Ibadanland”.

He explained that he had expected the high chiefs to comply with the Oyo State High Court judgment which declared the state government reform that produced the crowns as illegal, null, void and of no effect, adding that when the high chiefs said their efforts to resolve the crisis have been frustrated, what they do not tell the unwary public was that Olubadan should approve through the back door the crowns that the court had out rightly rejected.

Adetunji stated that if the people of Ibadan wanted the crowns, he would have long ago approved them “but all indications showed that the overwhelming majority of our people do not approve it. Contrary to the allegation by the high chiefs, he had done no wrong nor acted illegally at any time there was no stay of execution.

“Despite efforts made to hinder the smooth running of the palace by the high chiefs and their promoter, they must begin to wonder why the palace had begun to grow from strength to strength, as the high chiefs exhibited little or no knowledge of our custom and tradition when they accused him of installing Mogajis and Baales without recourse to them”.

The monarch argued that Section 22 (2) of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28 Law of Oyo State 2000 makes the Olubadan the Prescribed and Consenting Authority on all chieftaincy matters in Ibadanland, the first class monarch argued that the Olubadan-in-Council was merely an advisory council without any power whatsoever.

“If anybody should be castigated for denigrating our institution, it is the embattled high chiefs with inordinate ambition to become monarch without domain that should examine themselves. It is those who commit crime against Yoruba customs and tradition and do not repent, that deserve to be castigated.

“It is those who run away from the palace and turn round to say they are not carried along. It is those who flagrantly disobey court orders. It is the chiefs who are sent to represent the Olubadan at the Local Government Traditional Councils but seize Olubadan’s salaries that have violated our customs and tradition”, the monarch said.

The embattled high chiefs on the other hand accused the monarch of denigrating the Olubadan institution by engaging in illegal practices and apparent lack of regards to the Council.

The Olubadan-in-Council while speaking through the Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, which said the actions of the paramount ruler called for urgent call to caution in order to forestall crisis, lamented the crisis within the traditional council since the promotion of the new Obas, said it was sad that the Olubadan was destroying the system that brought him to the throne as a king.

He said rather than recognise the position of the Olubadan-in-Council, Oba Adetunji conferred the duties of the entire council on one of his wives who rules by proxy.

“We want to draw the attention of the people of Ibadan to some irregularities and illegalities embarked upon by the Olubadan, we are members of the Olubadan-in-Council but we are being sidelined by the Olubadan.

“Against tradition, Oba Soliu is running a one-man-show, disregarding the Council. He appoints Mogajis and Baales without making any recourse to the Council. Most of the things that he does are illegal.

“For instance, the Olori is not a member of the Olubadan-in-Council but in his own case, the Olori unilaterally takes decisions on his behalf.

“If Olubadan thinks we do not matter, we also can show that he doesn’t matter without us. He should not forget that when he was to be made the Olubadan, he rose through the Council. We (the Olubadan-in-Council) made Olubadan out of him, he did not make us what we are, but we made him the Olubadan”, he said.

The Obas noted that, “Kabiyesi, Oba Adetunji has turned the institution of Olubadan into personal affairs which can be run at his wife’s whims and caprices, but which amounts to illegality. Contrary to their belief at the Popoyemoja palace that Olubadan is an authority unto himself, we are telling the whole world that Olubadan only exists with his council.

“The danger of what they are doing in the palace has been manifesting in the ridiculous action of appointing two or more Mogajis from the same compound, honouring people with Mogaji title based on friendship as well as cash and carry award of Baales to undeserving people”, the Obas stated further.

Trouble started when the monarchs were installed as crown-wearing Obas by the Subsidiary Legislation of Recognised Chieftaincies (Miscellaneous Provision) order on Page 389 Cap 28 section 1,2, and 3 of the Chiefs law of Oyo State.

With their installation as traditional Obas on August 28, 2017, the members of the Olubadan-in-Council are expected to perform dual roles as lesser Obas and as well perform their roles as highest advisory body to the Olubadan.

Government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, stressing that the approval has been gazetted with Oyo State Notice No. 20-67 of Oyo State of Nigeria Gazette No. 3, Vol. 43 published March 29, 2018 and endorsed under the governor’s command by the Secretary to the State Government, Ishmael Olalekan Alli.

According to the government, 26 Obas will wear beaded crown based on the approval, while the remaining 22 will wear coronets.

Though , government claimed its decision was taken after due consultations with members of the state’s Council of Obas and Chiefs, both the Olubadan and High Chief Rashidi Ladoja distanced themselves from the decision, describing it as illegal and unlawful and challenged the action in the court.

However, to the surprise of the people of the ancient town, 26 months after, the feuding parties, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and the Ibadan monarchs, installed by former governor Abiola Ajimobi have finally decided to reconcile and settle their grievances.

The Olubadan who welcomed his enstranged high chiefs and members of his Advisory Council back into his palace with a view to starting off the process of reconciliation to end the rift between him and the high chiefs, said the earlier condition that if the high chiefs would return to the palace, they must not come with their crowns, was obeyed, as the high chiefs walked into the palace without their crowns on their heads.

The reconciliation team consisting of Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Osi Olubadan, Rasidi Ladoja and Ekarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade arrived the palace at about 12.15pm in separate vehicles, and 20 minutes later, the Olubadan who was clad in blue ofi and white crown and half shoe to match received them with open arms amid songs, drum beat and trumpet sound. He danced and sat on the throne and the high chiefs paid homage.

They later went into closed door meeting which lasted for about 40 minutes after which reporters and camera men were called in to ask questions and take pictures.

The monarch who thanked the returning high chiefs for coming, noted that his support for reconciliation was premised on the need for unity, progress and solidarity of Ibadan.

He told the returning high chiefs that he was all out to protect their interest all along, adding there was abundant evidence that they were being trapped where they went. He stated further that time would tell.

The meeting has not been able to hold till date following the interference of the Oyo State Government under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi in the internal affairs of Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy system.

It was believed that a plea for another all-inclusive meeting involving other absent chiefs was made before the royal father, who was believed to have consented for another meeting for Monday 19 August, 2019 after the Id-el-Kabir festival.

Speaking on the meeting, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun on Monday evening said the first bi-monthly meeting of the Olubadan-In-Council which was last held in May, 2017 had commenced.

Balogun who confirmed the meeting, just as he said they were back in the palace for peace and unity to reign.Said he, “we did what we did for peace and unity to reign in Ibadanland. The legal matter is still on, but no matter the outcome, we will abide by it and respect its outcome.

“We won’t interfere with the matter in court. And no matter where it goes, we will maintain the current peace and unity. We just held the first of our fortnightly meetings today. We met and jointly rob minds. We regarded it as a council meeting and I must say that no precondition was given for the reconciliation. We just want it for peace to reign in our land,” Balogun said.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who spoke on the reconciliatory move, Alhaji Gbolagade Tajudeen, said that Governor Seyi Makinde had commenced the reconciliation at last without disrespecting elders and tradition, saying “to us in the PDP, you don’t amend what is not broken.

“The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Ogunguniso I, Senator Lekan Balogun, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja and others are great men capable of resolving their differences without third party interference.

“What matters most to Makinde and the PDP is good governance and how to put smiles on the face of the downtrodden, only God is the Constituted Authority and He reigns forever”, he said.