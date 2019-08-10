What You Have In Reps Today Is Peace Of The Graveyard – Yusuf

Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf is representing Kabba/Bunu federal constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives. In this interview with select journalists in Abuja, the former chairman, House committee on Capital Market explained why the PDP caucus in the House is in crisis. RUTH CHOJI was there for LEADERSHIP

Were you surprised with some of the names that appeared on the ministerial list submitted to the Senate recently?

I would have been pleasantly surprised if I had seen technocrats in the list. To me, what the president has done is like somebody that is re-contesting elections again because the list is loaded with lots of politicians. I don’t know the qualification of most of them but I know that, none of them has a sound background in economy. So, I don’t know which area this team wants to fix in Nigeria.

What led to the current impasse among the PDP members in the House?

The parliament is governed by rules and norms. Where the rule does not resolve an issue, we fall back on norms and tradition. The rules 74, 78 and 7:14 of our rulebook specify that a minority or majority leader shall be nominated among members of the minority or majority parties. But rule 14 puts it clearly that, to be qualified for principal officers of the House, you must be a cognate member of the National Assembly. So, my question is, if the drafter of the rules expect elections, they wouldn’t have mentioned appointment. The practice is that, members of the minority parties will come together and the party will recommend leadership positions. This is because at the beginning of a session, there is no leader, everybody just came in newly from different places. So, who calls the meeting? That is why the party came together. They first of all start with zoning before it is reduced to individuals. When the party zones the position, the zones can now hold ‘elections’ if a consensus is not agreed on. The party will now write the presiding the officer.

In 2011, the ACN, CPCP, ANPP and other parties who were minority met and decided who would become the minority leaders. I don’t know the process they used but ACN wrote the then Speaker on who was to lead the minority parties and gave out name of Gbajabiamila, Samson Osagie as minority whip and Kawu Samaila.

In 2015, after the emergence of the speaker and senate president, APC wrote the senate president then and proposed Lawan and others for majority leadership and other positions. The senate refused and made Ndume the majority leader.

In the House, Gbajabiamila contested against Dogara and lost. The APC wrote to Dogara and proposed Gbajabiamila as majority leaders. As at the time the APC wrote, there was confusion in the camp of Gbaja because Ado Doguwa was being proposed. If they had voted, Doguwa would have won. But the party insisted.

The PDP also had a consensus and made Leo Ogor the minority leader. So, in 2019 immediately Gbaja emerged as speaker, the party called us and briefed us.

In the senate, there are other minority parties aside the PDP, but the party called them and asked who they think the minority leader should be, they proposed Abaribe and he became a consensus candidate. The minority whip was contentious between Suswan and Aduda and if they had voted, Suswan would have won but they had a consensus.

The House also called for a meeting with the party where I was the secretary and the party said we should give them our best before they zone the position. About 11 members rose up and each nominated Chinda. This narrative that it was Wike that was sponsoring Chinda is not true. It was Leo Ogor that first stood up and proposed Chinda because he has been a faithful party man. Leo was the one campaigning round. He also met me and told me why we should back Chinda. Part of what was said that, in the history of the house from 1999 till date, he was the only one that has ever submitted report of the public account committee, but he laid the report of four years. That is the kind of member Chinda is. Unfortunately, the leadership has divide the PDP in the House because some did not obey the party’s directive and so are afraid that the party might persecute them. They became edgy and decided that if they allowed a party nominate minority leader to emerged, they might be sidelined. It happened in 2015 where those who did not vote Gbaja were not given anything.

In 2011 when Mulikat lost to Tambuwal, the party insisted that she be made majority leader. So, the party has a say in what and who is given what position.

Are you saying that it wasn’t the APC that decided to make Elumelu the minority but the internal crises within the PDP caused it?

Without the APC, that gulf wouldn’t have widened. They built a skyscraper on the crises. We have a speaker who is from the APC. So, it was only one person that nominated Elumelu. It was taken at that meeting that Chinda was the minority leader and we left. Later, we started hearing different things. We have 20 members from different parties. APGA, being the next minority after PDP asked us who should be appointed and PDP told them the person they have in mind. They asked what is in it for them, the PDP are 121 in the house and they were asked to meet the nominated candidate. They meet with the proposed minority leader and they were given the concession of what would go to them.

All those who say they were with Chinda but when they saw the majority moved, they followed suit is not true. The majority who did not vote for the PDP candidate were from the South East and they said they wanted somebody else as minority leader so that they will not be punished for disobeying the party in the speakership elections.

Now that Elumelu is the minority leader, what is the way out?

The speaker showed us a list that he said was from the minority party, it had a letter head and he said he has about 90 members who signed that this is who they want as minority leader. But I raised a point of order that PDP had earlier submitted a list of who they want to man the minority positions. Look at the interviews Hon. Ado Doguwa gave after he was made the majority leader. He kept thanking his party because the party reigns supreme and it was the party that gave his name as majority leader.

Secondly, our rule says there are votes and proceedings which are recorded, the votes and proceedings of that day did not carry the 90 names the speaker talked about. I drew the attention of the house to this and they said they will do it, till date it has not been done which is not normal. This is because there was no meeting and there are no 90 something signatures. It is now they are now going round to collect the signatures. I have members that were offered certain amounts of money to append their signatures to conform Elumelu as minority leader. Some have shown me the money they were given to sign.

Is the PDP going to court over this issue because of the tension it is generating?

The parliament has a way of purging itself. As civilized and law abiding members of the parliament, we have raised these issues. We will engage in intellectual discussion to make our point clear. I have a conviction that the peace in the house now is the peace of the graveyard, which sometime soon will implode. Anywhere you find injustice, it is temporal. The party has set up some committees to look into it just like APC did in 2015 when they refused to recognize Ndume until Lawan came on board.

Do you think the other minority parties will cooperate with the speaker seeing the role he played in the emergence of Elumelu as minority leader?

We are not elected by our people to be speakers but House of Reps members. So, when we get there we operate within the ambit of what we have, we will work with the speaker. We are where we are today as a nation because of desperate politicians who used every dirty method to get power. The truth is that, we forget that nothing just happens. If you circumvent the rule to favour you today, you will only delay yourself. God has a way of making sure the right thing is done. The only thing that makes evil to strive is when good men keep quite. Unfortunately you cannot keep quite permanently because the system will force you to right the wrongs for which you have kept quite at the beginning. Winston Churchill said, “if you don’t fight when victory is certain and less costly, there will come a time when victory is not certain and bloody, you will fight”. That it is better to be dead a free man than live as a slave.

But is that not what politics is about where people strive to gain something out of every situation?

We have been on this trajectory and see where it has landed us. Ghana was adopted as the economic hop in Africa. If you want to travel to an Africa country from Nigeria, you will spend hours because of the long route and many stops over or you go to Ghana and catch a direct flight. It is because of what we do as a people. Nothing compromises a system and makes it impossible for people to genuinely do the right thing than when you have a compromised leadership, where recruiting the leader has been compromised.

A man who feels humiliated and marginalized might be quiet but with time, he might refuse to do things that will help the system get better. I agree that people go into politics to get something but that must not be the norm.

Going back to Kogi, some are worried that with the high rates aspirant under the PDP for the governorship, the emergence of a candidate after the primary could cause tension. Do you share such fears?

The APC too has a lot of people contesting for their ticket. It is good to have numbers, they help galvanize the electorate. What is important is to manage the aftermath of the primaries.

How to avoid that is to have a free and fair primaries. Look at what happened in Port Harcourt, most people knew that Wike was supporting Tambuwal and many also though that Secondus would automatically support Tambulwa but Atiku emerged as candidate. Nobody could fault the primaries because it was transparent.