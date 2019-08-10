Wike And The Battle Against Cultism In Rivers

The recent upsurge in clashes among rival cult groups in communities in Rivers State is unprecedented in the history of the state.

No day passes without an ugly story of killing in communities following clashes of rival cult groups. From Emohua to Eleme, Khana to Ikwerre, the story seems the same in most of the local government areas of the state.

The ugly development is not limited to the communities as the Rivers State University, located in the heart of Port Harcourt, recorded two deaths following clashes among rival cult groups operating in the university.

The incident in the University was the first in more than five years, as most cult clashes in the state had been somewhat limited to communities.

Worried by the ugly development, Governor Nyesom Wike, issued a query to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Blessing Didia, over reports of shootings within the school’s campus.

Wike, in a statement by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, also queried Didia over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

He directed the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.

However, barely 72 hours after Didia responded to the query, the governor announced the termination of his appointment and that of his Deputy Vice Chancellor in-charge of Academics, Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dagogo Adonye Hart, appointed the University’s Vice Chancellor in-charge of Academics, Professor Opuenebo Owei, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

According to the statement, the governor also suspended the ongoing recruitment exercise in the University.

He also set up a committee to investigate the employment exercise and report to him in two weeks.

Apparently not done with the University yet, few days ago, the governor announced that the state government has submitted the names of lecturers of the institution to the Department of State Services (DSS) for profiling following the activities of suspected cultists in the University.

Speaking at a function in the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor

stated that his administration would fish out lecturers of the institution, who are cult-inclined, saying any lecturer linked to cultism will be sacked.

He said: “At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling. Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked.

”As a lecturer, you should not use your position to create crisis through cultism in the university”.

Wike further declared that his administration is working with security agencies to frontally go after kidnappers and cultists across the state, saying no kidnapper or cultist will be spared.

The governor stated that the state government will provide further logistics support to fight kidnapping and cultism in the state, saying: “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.

“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistics support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any pleading”.

To give a boost to the battle against C cultism, crime and general insecurity in the state, Wike recently set up the state security infrastructure with the launching of a news security outfit, code-nqmed ‘Operation Sting’.

He said Operation Sting will be fully funded by the state government with the aim of tackling criminal elements and reducing crime and criminality in all parts of the state.

The governor said: “Operation Sting is therefore, our own specialized and dedicated security initiative anchored on an integrated and complementary approach.

“It will be fully funded by the Rivers State government to effectively tackle both the sources and drivers of insecurity in their diverse criminal manifestations and operations and nib them in their buds or rout and root them out of existence.

“Under Operation Sting we have taking concrete steps to strengthen the logistics and operational capability of the civil and armed security forces”.

He stated to ensure that the new security outfit responds effectively across the state, his administration provided the right logistics and equipment.

Wike said: “76 patrol/operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets; eight armoured fitted gunboats, to tighten coastal security and protect our waterways from the activities of criminals; two Armoured Personnel Carriers for Policeswift responses actions; 450 hand-held mobile radios to enhance communication among the security operatives and overcome the current wide gaps in intelligence gathering”.

The governor stated that the state government has established operational bases in all the 23 local government areas to strengthen the command and control structures of the initiative and ensure effective coordination and synergy between the state headquarters, the local government areas and the communities to achieve the common objectives of providing comprehensive security cover for the our State.

He said: “To achieve quick, timely and effective response we have established 30 toll free emergency call centres with capacity to support and transmit 30 concurrent calls from the public during distress situations and or during ongoing criminal activities in or around our neighbourhoods.”

Handing over additional 40 Patrol Vans fitted with communication gadgets to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), C4i, Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Anti-Cultism Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps and Eagle Crime Unit, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike announced the proscribtion of the activities of community-based youth organizations in the state, saying such activities have been hijacked by cultists.

The governor stated that declared that the state government is fully prepared to tackle insecurity and will do everything required to protect lives and property.

He said: “Rivers State government is fully prepared and will do everything required to protect lives and property. Without the protection of lives and property, there will be no governance and development.

“We are one state that has suffered neglect from the Federal Government in terms of support to fight insecurity. They have refused to pay back funds that we used in constructing Federal Projects. But that will not stop us from intervening when the need arises.”

Wike stated that he resolved to increase the support to the security agencies because of the successes recorded by Operation Sting .

The governor placed a N30million bounty on anyone who gives useful information that will lead to the arrest of those who killed a Director with the Rivers State Government during the crisis in Choba community in Obio/Akpor local government area and a notorious criminal called Bobrisky in Gokana local government area.

He regretted that cultists have taken over youth groups across the state, necessitating the state government to proscribe all youth groups.

Wike said: “Anybody operating under a youth body henceforth will be arrested by security agencies. Before you contest for any youth body’s leadership, you must send the names to the DSS and Police for screening. If they are cultists, we will not allow them to operate.”

The governor stated that the vehicles and gunboats donated to the security agencies must be deployed to secure Rivers State.

To Brigadier General Adeola Kalejaiye, the Garrison Commander, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, the armed forces will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security of lives and property in Rivers State.

Kalejaiye said that Operation Sting, which is a joint security operation, will act on all credible information from members of the public to ensure that the any form of insecurity is handled.

To Mustapha Dandaura, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, since the inauguration of Operation Sting, there has been improvement in the security of lives and property in the state.

Dandaura stated that security agencies will continue to dislodge criminals in all parts of the state.