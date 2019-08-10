Woman of Substance: I See Challenges As Catalysts For Growth – Rabi

Rabi Yakubu Adamu, a thorough-bred human resources professional is the Employee Relations and Admin Lead at Nascon Allied Industries Plc (former Dangote Salt). Her human resources experience traverses issues relating to compensation and benefits, training and development, as well as employee relations, recruitment and selection.

Background

I was born in Zaria, Kaduna State and the eldest of 10 children. My early education started at Marmara L.E.A primary School. I later attended Government Day Secondary School, Tukur-Tukur in Zaria. From 1983 -1985, I attended College of advanced studies, Zaria. 1985 -1988 I attended Bayero University, Kano where I bagged a B.sc Education (Biology). 1988-1989 I did my national youth service at the Federal Government College Minna.

After my NYSC I enrolled for a Master’s programme at ABU, Zaria, but could not complete the programme, got Married in 1991 and had to join my husband in London.

While in the U.K, I registered with an agency and worked as a home tutor, teaching ordinary and advanced level biology and chemistry. While working, I obtained my post graduate diploma in Management and MBA in Human resources. I am an associate Member f the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) and member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

Early Career

My early career actually started in London while doing home tutoring. I had to travel to different parts of London visiting students via train. That wasn’t easy for I had two kids. My husband, Dr Yakubu Adamu was helpful as he helped to baby sit for me when he was free, otherwise my friends did it for me. Home tutoring was really interesting and satisfying especially when your students succeed in their exams.

In my early time with Dangote Salt (now Nascon Allied Industries Plc.), I started with no previous experience in the Admin and Human Resources department, and had to take responsibility where little or nothing was on ground. I had to handle both Admin/HR matters together with basic finance function of handling cash disbursement, reimbursement and reconciliation.

Challenges

In my early years with the company, what I experienced as challenges, like coming into a new career line with little experience, I actually saw as catalyst aiding my progress at work. This motivated me to enroll for the MBA. Secondly, I had to start from scratch setting up procedures and policies in the department. This enhanced my creativity and confidence.

For the past 21 years, I have worked with Nascon Allied Industries Plc. Nascon has given me an opportunity for growth and self-development. It has been challenging and interesting.

I have grown from an inexperienced Admin/HR person to an experienced one. I started as an executive officer at the Apapa branch where via promotion I became the HR/Admin Manager. In 2007, I was transferred to Oregun, the Head Office on a higher capacity with more responsibilities. After a year I was promoted to the position of the Head of HR/Admin, a position I held up till 2010, when I resigned due to the need to travel out with my family. I rejoined in 2013, and moved to Ota branch of the company. In 2016, I was deployed back to Oregun branch as acting Head HR/Admin until 2018, when I was reassigned my current role of Employee relations and Admin Lead. During all these years I developed myself via available training opportunities provided by my company.

In terms of challenges, it’s no different from the common challenges affecting most ladies where the men tend to believe they are better. The other challenge is having to balance up the family life with the work not allowing any to suffer.

Mentoring

Personally I believe mentoring is the act we should make a habit, both at work and in our homes. It should be a way of building competence, skills and attitude in those who are aspiring to reach greater heights in different areas.

My mentors are many for I learnt different things from them. My late dad was one of my greatest mentors, he taught us the act of perseverance, patience, truthfulness and contentment. My husband is another one who strengthened me religiously. At work my former bosses, Mr M.P. Swamy and Mr Ade Adeniji. Both of them taught me the importance of orderliness in work and taking the bull by the horn in times of challenges.

I mentor my HR team and any employees in need by virtue of my current role as Employee Relations and Admin Lead.

Philanthropy

I believe in the idea behind the word philanthropy. This is the act of rendering meaningful long term aid to the needy in the society without getting any rewards in turn.

It must not be mixed with politics or sentiments. I don’t in the well-known way but want to believe that the values, knowledge and skills we pass to our employees and children makes us philanthropists too as they get to use them sometime as they go through life. It does not have to be money all the time.

Career women

My advice to career women is that yes, working and earning your own money is good but there is nothing more important than your home. It is your home that houses the next generation. Important values and knowledge needs to be cultivated to generate good results. Then at the work front, be open minded, confident and disciplined.

Regrets

I don’t think I will like to change anything, apart from the fact that I would have wanted to be a medical doctor. But I don’t have any regrets because I know that whatever happens to one is pre- destined.

Inspiration

Allah, the Almighty has been my greatest inspiration after which are my parents late Mr Abdulkadir Agbomekhe and Mrs Habiba Abdulkadir. My mother especially taught all of us not to be afraid of hard work as well as that there is dignity in labour.

Legacy

I will like to be remembered as someone who stood for the truth and as one who practiced what I preached.