Aderibigbe Wins N1m 2019 PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge Competition

The student of Babcock University High School in Ogun State, Aderibigbe Eniola Peace has emerged 2019 winner for the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge in Lagos after defeating thirteen thousand registered students for the competition.

In the grand finale quiz competition that took place yesterday in Lagos, Adele Chika of Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja came second and third respectively.

The top three winners received a trophy, a medal and N1 million, N750, 000, and N500, 000 respectively and additional prizes in laboratory equipment were given to the winners’ schools. Meanwhile, the 4th, 5th and 6th place finalists went home with consolation prizes.

Speaking on the importance of chemistry in the country, the Advisory Board Chairman/Professor of Chemistry, University of Ibadan, Professor Oladele Osibanjo said, “the PZ Cussons Chemistry competition is designed to promote the study of chemistry among students, while demonstrating the relevance of chemistry in our society through an open competition amongst public and private secondary school students,” adding that “honestly, the integrity of the competition is unmatched.”

Corroborating Prof Osibanjo’s position, the Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer, PZ Cussons Nigeria Charles Nnochiri stated that ‘the overall objective is to continue to make PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge the leading platform for the support of Chemistry learning in Secondary Schools across Nigeria.”

Nnochiri said, “Also, in a bid to improve the capacity of Chemistry teachers across secondary schools, there will be a two-day teachers’ training as a means to equip and reward chemistry teachers who are dedicated to building and impacting future generations.“

The competition is endorsed by the Lagos state Ministry Of Education; Chemistry Society of Nigeria (CSN); Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON) and the National Parents and Teachers Association (NAPTAN).

Since inception in 2013, the competition has grown as more than thirteen thousand (13000) students registered for the 2019 edition.

The top six finalists from across the Nation which took part in the finals were: Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom, Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja; Andrew Ulan Sylvia, Premiere Academy, Abuja; Ugboma David Rex, Makun High School, Sagamu; Aderibigbe Eniola Peace, Babcock University High School; Adele Chika, Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt; and Ndidi Christabel Chukwufumnanya, Demonstration Staff Secondary School, Asaba.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Enters Nigerian Market

Xiaomi, the world fourth largest phone manufacturer has introduced Mi 9T range of smartphone in its highly popular flagship Mi 9 family, in the Nigerian market.

According to Somoye Habeeb, Xiaomi Marketing Director in Nigeria, “Mi 9T is available in Nigeria now at an affordable price. The device sports the latest Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 Mobile Platform, a 6.39-inch Full Screen Display, a 20MP pop-up front camera and a rear 48MP triple camera setup.”

Habeeb said, “Mi 9T features the best-in-class Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 mobile platform, offering an increase of 35 percent for CPU performance, and of 10 percent for GPU, as well as twice the AI performance, compared to its predecessor SnapdragonTM 710– all enabled an octa-core KryoTM 470 chip processor based on the 8nm process for extreme power efficiency, along with the 4th generation AI smart engine for delivering powerful AI performance.”

“The smartphone comes with the new Game Turbo 2.0 for an ultimate gaming experience by optimizing touch response, display, sound quality, network and in-game calls. Touch response rate goes up to 180Hz, while click and touch response times are reduced to about 70 milliseconds, the new Mi 9 family member is able to offer an esports-level gaming experience,” he said.

Describing the gadget further, the General Manager of Xiaomi Nigeria, Sefiu Gaya stated that Mi 9T features a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen without a notch. The display of Mi 9T supports reading and sunlight mode 2.0, low-brightness color grayscale optimization, and 256-scale eye protection technology, delivering an incredible immersive viewing experience.”

“It has also received low-blue-light eye protection certification by Germany’s VDE Testing and Certification Institute. By adopting an elegant pop-up selfie solution, Mi 9T is able to achieve a true full screen display,” Gaya stated.

Mi 9T applies a nano-holographic technology to produce a unique flame design on its four-sided curved glass back. The combination of 3D-glass and extremely narrow frame gives the phone an incredibly comfortable hand-feel.

The device is equipped with the 7th-generation in-screen fingerprint technology. The dual optimization of hardware and software significantly improves the fingerprint recognition rate and speed.