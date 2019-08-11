APC Boycotts Bayelsa Local Council Poll

Voter apathy and boycott by the dominant opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC) characterised the local government elections in Bayelsa, state , yesterday.

The APC had said that it pulled out of the poll because the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission was constituted of card-carrying members of PDP, who could not be trusted to conduct credible elections.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that markets and shops in Yenagoa, Ogbia and Kolokuma-Opokuma local government areas remained open while the polling stations were deserted.

Residents in Yenagoa shunned the restriction order on movement as commercial tricycle operators and taxis carried on with their business of transporting commuters to their destinations.

A press release by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as saying that, contrary to concerns raised about the council election in the state, preliminary security reports across the entire state indicated that the exercise wasbpeaceful and hitch-free.

While expressing satisfaction over the large turn out of voters, Governor Dickson urged all eligible voters to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner in electing candidates and parties of their choice.

The Governor who recalled the boycott of the council polls by the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, noted that over 30 political parties contested the exercise and expressed optimism that the election would end peacefully.

His words:”Preliminary report from the security commanders across the state have given me the overview which does not indicate any major concern.

“Our hope and expectation is that this exercise will end peacefully just as it has started on a peaceful and orderly note.

“The major opposition party in the state on their own decided to boycott the election but there are still over 30 political parties that presented candidates for the election and so it will be a contested election.

“But at the end of the day, i call on all persons to vote according to their conscience in an orderly and peaceful manner.”.