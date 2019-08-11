NEWS
AYGF Sign MOU With International Organisation For Migration
The Africa Youth Growth Foundation(AYGF) has signed an MOU with the International Organization for Migration on a project designed to further strengthen the interventions being doled out in the migration sector in Nigeria.
The Executive Director, AYGF, Dr. Arome Salifu said this project seeks to carry out baseline survey to ascertain the level of compliance and conformity of labour inspection activity and labour law enforcement in the country vis-à-vis the migrant workers in Nigeria and assess how that has impacted on the welfare and wellbeing of migrant workers in Nigeria in the context of implementation of and compliance with National Policy on Migration, National Policy on Labour Migration and other International Labour Conventions and Treaties while at the same time building the understanding and capacity of migrant workers in Nigeria on their rights, privileges and obligation.
Salifu said that AYGF paid an advocacy and stakeholders visit to the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the 10th of July 2019 to kick start the advocacy and stakeholders consultation phase of the EU-IOM funded “Extension of Labour Inspection Activity and Labour Law Enforcement to Sectors and Workplaces Where Migrant Workers May be Present”.
The ministry of Labour assured the AYGF Delegation that Pension, Documentation, NHIS, Extant Labour Laws will be given cognizance in creating a separate template for migrant workers, he said.
The Director of wages and employment, Federal Ministry Of Labour and Employment, Mr. John Nyali A, pledged on behalf of the Ministry of Labour and Employment while responding to the plea to extend labour inspection services to migrant workers.
He said the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is set to begin the process of extending labour inspection services to migrant workers in Nigeria. “This is as a result of the advocacy by Africa Youth Growth Foundation”.
