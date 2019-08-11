Edo Varsity Gets TETFUND Intervention Fund

Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has enlisted Edo University, Iyamho, Etsakor West Local Government Area (LGA), Edo State, as beneficiary of the body’s intervention fund.

The enlistment was announced during a brief ceremony by the executive secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Elias Bagoro, represented by Barr Ifiok Ukim, director, Strategic Planning and Development, who followed the approval granted to the institution’s request by the TETFund Board of Trustees.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, yesterday, by Betcher Ekhosuhun, Esq, public relations officer of the institution, said the enlistment, no doubt, puts to rest, the ownership and withdrawal of operational license rumour of Edo University, Iyamho, which was recently in the social media by mischief makers as only Federal and State-owned institutions are qualified to be enlisted.

The statement reads in part: “Edo University, Iyamho, has now joined the league of institutions benefiting from the annual interventions from the Fund which will enable the university to provide critical infrastructures for her staff and students and also to provide a better learning environment.

“The university hopes to increase her contribution in putting research works in the public domain by ensuring that the intervention from TETFund is adequately deployed to research with a view to finding solutions to the challenges being faced in the country in general and the world at large.”

Expressing appreciation, the vice-chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor thanked the Board of Trustees and management of TETFund for finding the university worthy of enlistment and promised that the university would be a worthy partner in the relationship with the Fund.