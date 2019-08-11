Eid-el-Kabir: Wike, Peterside, Others Felicitate With Muslims

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Director- General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, have felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In their separate Sallah messages issued in Port Harcourt, the trio urged Muslims to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by the Prophet.

In his message, Wike, who described El-el-Kabir as a season of love, peace, friendship and sacrifice, urged all Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which will promote peace across the country and enhance national development.

The governor assured the people of Rivers State that the state government will work with the security agencies to ensure that all citizens celebrate the Sallah in peace and harmony.

He congratulated the Muslim community in Rivers State on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that his administration will continue to partner with them to move the state forward.

In his own Sallah message, the NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance Eid el-Kabir Sallah and also, pray for the progress of Nigeria.

Peterside stated that the prayers of Muslims across Nigeria, alongside that of Christians, have had profound effect on the relative stability being enjoyed in the country.

He noted that as partners in the progress and development of Nigeria, Muslims have not just contributed their quota, but have also made sacrifices towards the corporate existence of the nation.

The NIMASA boss stressed that Islam places emphasis on brotherliness and help for the less privileged, hence the need for all adherents to imbibe such virtues.

He called on Muslims to be tolerant and continue to work for peace and unity of the country.

Peterside said: “Islam is a religion that preaches peace, philanthropy, love and forgiveness. Our Muslim brothers and sisters must emulate these ideals for the good of Nigeria and humanity.

“We must work together for the overall good of all Nigerians and Allah, who has brought us together as one entity for a reason.”

On his part, an APC chieftain, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, urged Nigerians to promote religious harmony, peaceful coexistence and tolerance which are core prerequisites for unity and development of any society.

Eze tasked all brothers and sisters of the Islamic faith to reflect on the symbolic lessons of faith and obedience attached to the spiritual doctrine of sacrifice and its attendant benefits to humanity and apply same in their day to day activities and relationship with people for the good of our dear nation.

Reiterating that the insecurity toga being associated with Muslims is unacceptable as it is against the essence of Islam, the APC chieftain urged Muslims in Nigeria to look inward and fish out the bad eggs amongst them who are hellbent of causing confusion and give bad name to the Muslim Community in Nigeria.

He urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and economic development of Nigeria as well as for all strata of leaders in the country.

Eze called on security operatives to be more proactive to their responsibility of securing lives and property before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.