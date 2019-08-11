NEWS
Extra Judicial Killing: Soldier To Face Military Trial
The Nigerian Army has arrested one of its soldiers attached to Forward Operations Base, Ohanze, for the killing of one Mr Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umuokereke Ngwa Community of Abia State.
A statement by the deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 division, Nigerian Army, Col Aliyu Yusuf, disclosed this in an update on the incident.
He noted that the soldier would be tried according to military laws and if found culpable, would be handed over to civil authority for prosecution.
The statement reads, “Reference to our earlier press release on the incident that led to the shooting of an innocent citizen, Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu of Umuokereke-Ngwa, in Obingwa LGA Abia State.
Headquarters 82 Division, Nigerian Army, wishes to inform the general public that : “Further investigation on the incident revealed that Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson, one of the soldiers deployed at Forward Operations Base, Ohanze, for security duty absconded his duty location to an unknown destination and was reported to have been involved in a scuffle that led to the shooting and killing of the Okada rider, Mr Chimaobi, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
“The soldier was casually dressed in camouflage T – shirt, which led to the initial suspected identity of the culprit as a cultist.
“The soldier has since been arrested and detained. Disciplinary procedure is in progress.
“He will be tried according to extant military law and if found culpable, will be dismissed and handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.
“The Nigerian Army deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and prays for the repose of soul of the deceased.
“We also pray that the almighty God will strengthen his family, loved ones and the entire Abians for this irreparable loss.”
