NEWS
Flood: Kogi Govt Frowns At Blocked Drainages
As the water level of rivers Niger and Benue continue to build up in Kogi State, Kogi State government, yesterday, appealed to residents of the state to stop the habit of dumping refuse in waterways to avoid flood disaster.
The state’s commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Pharm Sanusi Yahaya, made the call after he monitored some ongoing reconstruction of drainages in Lokoja, the seat of power.
The attitude of some persons towards blocking the drainages has become worrisome and he expressed concern over dumping refuse in water channels. He urged them to desist from such act to prevent avoidable flooding.
Pharm Sanusi appealed to the people to ensure that they properly dispose their wastes at the designated communal bins for the good of all, stating that dilapidated drainages were being reconstructed by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Kogi to ensure free flow of water in Lokoja city.
The commissioner also expressed satisfaction over the intervention of NEWMAP in reconstructing some dilapidated drainages in Lokoja metropolis and other parts of the state
He commended NEWMAP for the level of work done so far by ensuring the speedy completion of the reconstruction of the drainages, noting that the existing collapsed drainages were being reconstructed to ensure free-flow of water along the drains.
Sanusi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment through the Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board to ensure continuous monitoring, appropriate intervention and enforcement of enabling law.
MOST READ
Miyetti Allah To Shutdown Livestock Markets In Enugu
Group Condemns Obaseki’s Suspension Of Etsako West LG Boss
NAF Immortalises Slain Officer
Pension Funds Increase By N21bn In Q1 2019
NATFORCE To Embark On Massive Recruitment
Respond Swiftly To Fire Emergencies, FFS CG Charges Officers
Road Crash Claims 11 Lives In Zamfara
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
What You Have In Reps Today Is Peace Of The Graveyard – Yusuf
- OPINION24 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode At It Again
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Twists In Ibadan Traditional Council Crisis
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Why Nigerian Artistes Should Patronise Songwriters
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Reminiscences: Nobody Chose My Spouse For Me – Mrs Loma
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Wike And The Battle Against Cultism In Rivers
- NEWS20 hours ago
Lokogoma Residents Express Fears Of Losing 30,000 Residents To Flood
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
60 Goals Soccer Stars Project Confirms Hon. Ned Nwoko A Patron