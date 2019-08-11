Glo Extols Muslims On Eid-el-Kabir

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join their counterparts all over the world for the celebration of the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir, national telecommunications company, Globacom, has extolled their resilience at promoting good neighbourliness, love and unity in the country.

Globacom, in a press statement issued in Lagos on Friday, urged Muslims to continue to cultivate the spirit of self-restraint and use the festive season to rededicate themselves to the service of Allah.

“On the occasion of 2019, Eid -el-Kabir, we felicitate with the Muslim Ummah and urge them to use the opportunity of this year’s celebration to continue to promote friendship among all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion,” Globacom said.

“We also pray to Almighty Allah to accept our sacrifices and grant all our heart desires,” the statement read.

The telco also felicitated with Muslims, who successfully performed this year’s Hajj and enjoined them to learn from the lessons of dedication and obedience to higher authority, which the Holy Prophet Ibrahim, demonstrated by willingly sacrificing his son in deference to the will of God.

“We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, good neighbourliness, righteousness and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quoran,” Globacom said.

The company wished the Muslim faithful a very happy Eid El Kabir celebration and promised a seamless telephony experience to all Nigerians on the Globacom network during and after the holiday by providing high quality service throughout the season and beyond.

Also known as Feast of the Sacrifice, Eid-El-Kabir is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide and is approximately 70 days; that is two months and 10 days, after the end of the month of Ramadan.

El Kabir festival is celebrated annually after pilgrims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia descend from Mount Arafat and this comes up on the 10th, 11th and 12th day of the twelfth and the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar Islamic calendar.