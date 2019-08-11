NEWS
Indiscipline, Greed Responsible For Societal Ills – Emir Of Gwandu
The emir of Gwandu and the Chairman Kebbi State council of chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has attributed ills facing our society to indiscipline and greed amongst people.
The royal father made the statement after the completion of two rakaat prayers at the Eid Praying ground in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.
Bashar lamented that society today is bedeviled by cases of rape, homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which according to him resulted into the present insecurity Nigeria is faced with.
He charged the public especially parents to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.
“I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah. The present ills in our society is due to indiscipline and too much love for materials wealth “‘.
He warned that unless the people fear to sin against God and parents remain committed to imbibing good family values, Nigeria will continue to face instability.
The emir also called on people to be compassionate to those who don’t have the means to do the religious sacrificial slaughter by sharing what they have with them.
He prayed to Allah to continue to bless Nigeria, give our leaders the wisdom to better the lives of people and thanked the Kebbi State Government for supporting the traditional institutions in the state.
In his Sallah message at Government House Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while glorifying God ,also prayed for peaceful return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.
Bagudu used the occasion to appeal to communities living along riverine areas across the state to relocate to upper areas in order to avoid being affected by flood.
He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill converting College of Agriculture Zuru in Kebbi State to the status of a University.
