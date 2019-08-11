Kano Censorship Board Warns Against Immoral Conduct During Sallah

The Kano State Censorship Board has warned residents against immoral acts during Eld el Kabir celebrations in the state.

The executive secretary of the board, Malam Ismail Afakallah, gave the warning, yesterday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Afakallah said that it was the board’s responsibility to ensure moral sanity among residents especially during celebrations like the Eld el Kabir.

“We will not stop people from carrying out their social gatherings during the festive season, but we must ensure that there is morality in all public gatherings,” he said.

The executive secretary, however, called on organisers of social events to avoid situations where adult females and males were mixed in crowded place to avoid immorality.

He stressed that the board would strive hard to ensure that social gatherings were devoid of immoral acts in the state.

by nan