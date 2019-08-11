NEWS
Miyetti Allah To Shutdown Livestock Markets In Enugu
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Northern Livestock and Perishable Goods Market Traders’ Union have resolved to shutdown their livestock and perishable goods markets to boost security in Enugu State.
The leaders of the groups said this, yesterday, in Enugu, at a joint news conference after their meeting where they reviewed the security situation in the state as it concerned their businesses.
The chairman of MACBAN in the Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who read their resolution, said that they would embark on sensitisation of all livestock and perishable goods markets necessitating closure of the markets for two days.
Siddiki said: “We want to tell our people that they should be mindful of what they do so that they do not allow criminal elements to penetrate their camps.
“In this connection, we are embarking on sensitisation tour of all livestock and perishable goods markets and every Fulani settlement in Enugu State between Aug 14 and Aug 15.
“We wish to state that during this sensitisation exercise, all livestock and perishable goods markets will be closed down either in cattle markets, Fulani settlements or wherever they exist throughout Enugu State.’’
He said that various security agencies, including the police, DSS, military and Civil Defence, would provide the groups with adequate security during the statewide sensitisation.
Siddiki said that they regretted the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Rev Fr Paul Offu of St James The Greater Parish, Ugbawka, and enjoined his family and the people of the state to mourn with fortitude.
The resolution was jointly signed by the Sarkin Hausawa in Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo; Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Malam Ahmed Yahaya, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, Malam Ahmed Khalia, Alhaji Umar Aji, Alhaji Tijani Yunusa, Kaka Madu Waziri, among other representatives.
