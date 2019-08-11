COVER STORIES
NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Command Centre In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force has, in its renewed offensive against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists (BHT/ISWAP) in the Northeast, launched Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 in which the Air Task Force successfully destroyed terrorists’ command centre at Dusula at the fringes of Sambisa forest.
The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said, the Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 is targeted at identified terrorists’ positions in Borno State.
He noted that the airstrike was executed on August 9, 2019, following series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions identifying the Command Centre with its solar panels, communications equipment and other facilities.
Daramola noted that the ATF dispatched three Alpha Jets, which engaged the location in multiple passes, recording accurate hits on the target area.
He said, “The structures housing the Command Centre were completely destroyed by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralised.’’
He added that the few surviving terrorists, who were seen attempting to flee the area, were taken out by follow up on attacks.
MOST READ
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
U.S., U.K., France, Others Welcome Libya Truce
Hong Kong Airport Grinds To A Halt As Protests Swell
Gunmen Kidnap Benue College Of Education Provost
‘Starch Importation Discouraging Local Processors, Farmers’
Minimum Wage: FG Blames Labour For Delay In Implementation
Emir Tasks Nigerians On Farming For Food Self-Sufficiency
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
- FEATURED14 hours ago
Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe
- OPINION14 hours ago
Police Retirees, Delayed Pension Payments And Matters Arising
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oyo Moves To Access N2.7bn UBEC’s Education Grant
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Monarchs Drag Fayemi To Court Over Appointment Of Traditional Council Chairman
- NEWS15 hours ago
Uzodimma Commends Nigerians For Rejecting #RevolutionNow Protest Call
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
How Nigeria Can Maximise AfCFTA Benefits – Utomi