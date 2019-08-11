NAF Immortalises Slain Officer

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has named two newly constructed blocks of 10xSingle Bedroom officer’s transit quarters at the Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna after late Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero, a Regiment Officer, who died in a firefight with armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State on July 22, 2019.

While unveiling the structures, the chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the NAF has trained over 4,500 Regiment/Special Forces Personnel from 2015 till date to tackle security threats.

In a statement by the director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the chief of Policy and Plans, Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, who represented the CAS, noted that the rapid capacity building of the NAF Regiment Specialty was premised on the need to reposition the Service to meet the emerging security challenges which had, over time, evolved to mostly threats posed by non-state actors employing unconventional tactics to target NAF aircraft and other assets.

He said efforts were intensified to increase the strength, equipment and weapon holding of the NAF Regiment whilst also upgrading the erstwhile Regiment Training School to a Centre for more effective discharge of its training functions.

Air Marshal Abubakar said the enhanced capacity of the NAF Regiment has enabled the Service to continue to contribute to government’s efforts at ensuring the protection of Nigerians from armed bandits, militants and insurgents.

He, however, averred that, in spite of the various successes so far recorded in the various internal security operations, some personnel had paid the supreme price in the line of duty, adding that while the ceremony marked the provision of additional accommodation to staff of RTC for enhanced performance, it was also a solemn occasion honouring the ultimate sacrifice made by Flying Officer, Bayero.

The CAS urged personnel to emulate the values of selflessness, bravery and dedication displayed by the late officer, noting that the buildings would continue to serve as memorial to his sacrifice.

“As a service, we will strive to continuously meet and even exceed expectations of the nation at this time of heightened insecurity by protecting the citizenry and our critical assets as well as bringing succour to those in despair, as we discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the nation”, the CAS said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), Air Vice Marshal ldi Amin, remarked that some of the ongoing projects in the Centre, which include three blocks of 10 x one-bedroom transit accommodation for airmen/airwomen instructors, an Olympic sized swimming pool, gymnasium, dining hall, three classroom blocks, a 300-seat hall, construction of airborne training apparatus as well as upgrade of the Commando Village, would not only ameliorate accommodation challenges but also improve on the Centre’s training capacity.

Members of late Flying Officer Bayero’s family, including his wife, Mrs Zainab Bayero, as well as his parents, Mallam and Mrs Hassan Bayero, and siblings attended the ceremony.