New SDP Lagos Chairman Vows To Reposition Party

The newly appointed acting Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State, Hon. Olufemi Olaniyi has vowed to reposition the party for growth and stability in the state.

Olaniyi in a statement made available to journalists assured the party members in Lagos state that his administration will enshrine generational change and inclusiveness policies in the operations of the SDP under his watch.

He said his agenda would usher in a new generation of politicians who will see politics as a call to service as against the self- serving attitude of the present crop of leaders.

Olaniyi said, ” As the new Chairman of SDP in Lagos State, I am committed to the people and their freedom. I am ready to help change the face of politics to engender a generational change and people’s inclusiveness in political participation and decision making.

‘’ If we want to change the way politics is played in Nigeria, we must ensure that the people is the centre-piece of our activities, we must ensure the voice of the people are heard and their interest and welfare are uppermost in our dealings. This is the only way we can give power back to the people”.

Commenting on what went wrong that brought the SDP to the very low ebb it has found itself in Lagos State, Olaniyi said “You will recall that every political Party has its lost generations. Some were stolen, some by lackadaisical attitude, some by incompetence and some by ruthless dictatorship. Our Party, the SDP must not be allowed to degenerate beyond this level.

‘’Apart from fixing what needs to be fixed, power must devolve and focus more on the youths and the critical mass of the people who are affected by what is happening in the society. There is need for paradigm shift to allow a new generation of leaders to emerge in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

‘’Our Party in Lagos State is standing in a sorry state of affairs. The challenge perhaps being of lack of will, courage to unite, commitment and resolve to reform and build on our principles of progressiveness and, the ideology of social democracy”.