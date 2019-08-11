COVER STORIES
Nigeria Will Overcome Its Challenges – Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prophesied that Nigeria will come out great, march forward and overcome its numerous challenges.
Adeboye also declared, “There will be an end to emptiness, materially, spiritually and economically in Nigeria.”
He made the prophetic declarations in his sermon at the 67 Holy Ghost Congress held at the Redemption Camp, KM 46, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, while urging Nigerians to return to God.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the weeklong event, which began on Monday, has the theme: “And God Said”.
Speaking on the sub-topic: “And God Said, Let There be Light”, Adeboye declared: “The plan of God for Nigeria is that when light comes to the nation, Nigeria will be great, it will progress and move forward.
“There will be light, means let progress begin; when there was darkness in Egypt for three days, the Egyptians could not stand up for three days.
“Darkness stops progress; when you are surrounded with darkness, your progress will not be accelerated.
“Let There be Light’ also means that there will be fullness and fruitfulness in Nigeria.”
The cleric, who took his text from Psalm 30, verse five, said that weeping could endure for a night, but that joy would come in the morning.
“This means that Nigeria shall sorrow no more; it means all the forces in heaven will see that Nigeria and Nigerians succeed; rain will fall on our land in the right season.
“Nigerians will sow on good soil, many people have not succeeded because they have no one to help them, when God blesses you, you cannot be cursed by anyone,’’ he said.
Adeboye, however, said that 86 children were delivered at the campground, comprising 45 boys, 41 girls.
by nan
MOST READ
Miyetti Allah To Shutdown Livestock Markets In Enugu
Group Condemns Obaseki’s Suspension Of Etsako West LG Boss
NAF Immortalises Slain Officer
Pension Funds Increase By N21bn In Q1 2019
NATFORCE To Embark On Massive Recruitment
Respond Swiftly To Fire Emergencies, FFS CG Charges Officers
Road Crash Claims 11 Lives In Zamfara
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
What You Have In Reps Today Is Peace Of The Graveyard – Yusuf
- OPINION24 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode At It Again
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Twists In Ibadan Traditional Council Crisis
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Why Nigerian Artistes Should Patronise Songwriters
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Reminiscences: Nobody Chose My Spouse For Me – Mrs Loma
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Wike And The Battle Against Cultism In Rivers
- NEWS20 hours ago
Lokogoma Residents Express Fears Of Losing 30,000 Residents To Flood
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
60 Goals Soccer Stars Project Confirms Hon. Ned Nwoko A Patron