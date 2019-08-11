Nigerian Dies Of Terminal Disease In Ethiopian Prison

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commiserated with the family of Mr Odemu Efe, a Nigerian, who died in an Ethiopian prison.

The Head of Media, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP recently that contrary to reports on some online blogs that he died of ill treatment and malnourishment, Mr Odemu Efe died of HIV/AIDS , according to the death certificate issued by the Ethiopian Health Authorities.

According to the statement, a confirmation from the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia revealed that “ the former inmate had been seriously ill and taken to two different hospitals in Addis Ababa before he passed on.

Also, contrary to a statement credited to one Miss Chika Nwachukwu, who accused Nigerian officials of showing lack of concern about the welfare of Nigerians in prison in Ethiopia, Amb. Adeoye Bankole, the Nigerian High Commissioner visits inmates regularly.

He visited the Kality Prison in January 2019 and plans to visit Nigerian inmates again in August/September.

Reacting to the sad event, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM condoled with the family of the late Mr Efe ,and prayed God to bless the soul of the departed citizen.

Late Mr Efe was serving a five-year prison sentence in an Ethiopian Penitentiary having been convicted for drug trafficking by an Ethiopian court. He had only served over a year before his demise due to complications from HIV/AIDS.

The burial of the late Nigerian would be undertaken soon through the assistance of Ethiopian Authorities and witnessed by the consular representative of the Nigerian Embassy.