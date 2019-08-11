NEWS
Obaseki Congratulates Chief Oyegun At 80
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 80th birthday.
In a statement, Obaseki said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I wish to felicitate with you our beloved and distinguished leader, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the first civilian Governor of our great state, the first National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the first opposition party chairman to defeat an incumbent party in a general election.”
Commending Chief Oyegun’s contribution to national development, the governor noted, “You have been an outstanding personality, a product of diligence, truth and hard work right from your days in the Federal Civil Service and all through your political sojourn.
“Your 80th Birthday anniversary celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate your sterling achievements especially as a true political leader who speaks truth to power when it matters most.”
“As you join the octogenarian class today, I wish you good health, more wisdom and happiness,” he added.
