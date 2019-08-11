NEWS
Pension Funds Increase By N21bn In Q1 2019
Pension contributors in Nigeria have injected N21 billion into the pension fund assets within the second quarter of 2019, according to a monthly report by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) on summary of pension fund assets and Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registration published on its website.
Meanwhile, the pension watchdog fund assets stood at N9.12 trillion in the month of April and moved to N9.33 trillion in June 2019, showing an inflow of N21 billion.
The report indicated that there was an increase of N18 billion in total RSA fund as it moved from N6.94 in April to N7.12 in June, whilst investment in federal government securities fell by N6 billion, falling from N6.55 trillion in April to N6.49 in June and RSA Fund 11, which has continued to attract more investment, moved from N4.02 trillion to N4.10 trillion, increasing by N8 billion.
Acting Director-General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, had attributed the accumulation of over N9 trillion and other successes achieved since inception of implementation of the CPS to esteemed contributors.
Umar called on contributors to continue to contribute positively towards the success of the pension reform programme.
“The achievements recorded by the Commission in the last 15 years would not have been possible without the support and understanding of all stakeholders, especially you, our esteemed contributors who are about to retire. I, therefore, urge you to contribute positively towards the success of the Pension Reform Programme,” the DG said.
MOST READ
Miyetti Allah To Shutdown Livestock Markets In Enugu
Group Condemns Obaseki’s Suspension Of Etsako West LG Boss
NAF Immortalises Slain Officer
Pension Funds Increase By N21bn In Q1 2019
NATFORCE To Embark On Massive Recruitment
Respond Swiftly To Fire Emergencies, FFS CG Charges Officers
Road Crash Claims 11 Lives In Zamfara
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
What You Have In Reps Today Is Peace Of The Graveyard – Yusuf
- OPINION24 hours ago
Femi Fani-Kayode At It Again
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Twists In Ibadan Traditional Council Crisis
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Why Nigerian Artistes Should Patronise Songwriters
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Reminiscences: Nobody Chose My Spouse For Me – Mrs Loma
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Wike And The Battle Against Cultism In Rivers
- NEWS20 hours ago
Lokogoma Residents Express Fears Of Losing 30,000 Residents To Flood
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
60 Goals Soccer Stars Project Confirms Hon. Ned Nwoko A Patron