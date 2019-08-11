Respond Swiftly To Fire Emergencies, FFS CG Charges Officers

In a bid to ensure a disaster-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration today, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Liman Ibrahim, has directed officers and men of the Service manning the various fire stations nationwide to be at alert in other to respond swiftly to fire and other emergencies that might arise.

Liman, who directed his personnel to be stationed at strategic points before, during, and after the Sallah celebration, urged all citizens to be safety conscious.

The FFS boss, in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Ugo Huan,

advised all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at large to ensure that cooking is not left unattended to and also warned that, all electrical appliances should be switched off when leaving the house.

He cautioned children against playing with matches and lighters, as he stressed the need for parents to service and place extinguishers in strategic positions in their homes to be able to save ugly situations.

According to Liman, “let’s also ensure that fire blankets are placed in the kitchen and more importantly, don’t forget to call the Fire Service upon discovery of a fire or any emergency on 112 or 08032003557.

The controller general wished all Muslim ummah safe Sallah celebration as he urged them to imbibe the teachings of Islam. He also called for the extension of love and prayers for national peace.

The controller general urged Nigerians to subscribe to the Fire Alert System (FAS) application recently introduced by the Service to fight fire outbreak.

The controller general also urged Nigerians to subscribe to the Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS), application recently introduced by the federal government to fight fire outbreaks, criminality as well as address accident and other vital emergencies now integrated and domiciled at the Ministry of Interior.

Recall that the Ministry of Interior had, as part of its security, safety and counter-terrorism measures, launched the Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (NISPSAS), to enhance effective joint coordination of emergency response to address the country’s Internal Security and Safety Challenges.

NISPSAS was launched on February 18, 2019 as a handy Mobile application platform for every Nigerian resident to report issues of personal safety and security to the government and receive immediate emergency relief and protection.

He said that the call was in view of the need to facilitate prompt response to incidents of fire and other emergencies across the country.

Liman explained that, the application is designed to automatically trigger an alert to the Fire Service office whenever smoke is detected.

He said, “by this alert on our system, we will be able to identify the exact location of the fire outbreak with an indication of the phone number of the place. While the application is alerting the Fire Service office, it will also be sending an alert to the owner of the house on fire.