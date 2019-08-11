Wase Tasks Muslims On Teachings Of The Prophet

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to always be guided by the attributes and lessons from the life and times of Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), which symbolise peace, love and tolerance.

In his Sallah mEssage to Muslims on the occasion of Eid el Kabir, Wase called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the nation, especially with regards to the country’s security challenges.

He also urged the Muslim community in the country to be worthy ambassadors of the faith and pray for progress of the nation.

The deputy speaker congratulated all Nigerians who successfully performed the Hajj this year in fulfillment of a key injunction of their faith and prayed God to accept their ibadat as they continue in their spiritual journey towards the fulfillment of the pilgrimage rites.

He equally reminded Muslim faithful of the need to share what they have with their neighbours as a mark of love in accordance with the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).