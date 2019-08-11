Zamfara Governor Dethrones Emir, District Head Over Banditry

The Zamfara State government has finally announced the removal of the suspended Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim and the district head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma.

The state government had earlier suspended the two monarchs for allegedly aiding banditry in their respective domains.

A statement issued and signed by deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, said the two monarchs had been stripped of their positions with immediate effect following the outcome of a committee’s investigation set up by the state government to probe the allegations levelled against them.

Gusau said the two monarchs were found wanting and had really been indicted of the offences levelled against them by their subjects, as such the state government has no option than to remove them to serve as deterrent to others.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that both personalities were manhandled by their subjects a month ago in Kanoma town, who called for their removal when the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle paid a condolence visit to the families of 32 persons killed by bandits.

This caused the governor to immediately set up a committee to investigate the allegations.