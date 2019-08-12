Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu

A coalition of youths in Abia State under the aegis of Abia Youths Vanguard, has urged the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu not to reappoint the immediate past finance commissioner of the state, Mr Obinna Oriaku into his new cabinet.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Emmanuel Ukwa, said Oriaku, was responsible for non-payment of workers’ salary and pension arrears within the first four years of the Ikpeazu’ administration.

Responding to a recent rebuttal publication accredited to the former commissioner wherein he refuted allegations of financial corrupt practices, the group noted that Mr Oriaku perpetrated numerous anomalies against the progress of the state.

The group also stated that many unwarranted dealings of the said commissioner during his stay in office with Abia State funds, which according to them hampered accomplishment of some developmental projects in the state, was nothing but acts intended to tarnish the image of the state governor,

While they insisted that the former commissioner should have no place in the present government of Abia State, the group called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to purge Abia government of all forms of corruption through his appointments.

Ukwa said the governor in his appointments should ensure that State funds are entrusted in the hands of prudent citizens who will properly manage and ensure that workers and pensioners are not owned, and government projects are executed accordingly.

The statement reads partly, “can Mr. Obinna Oriaku answer these questions about LLOYDANT Business Services Ltd to the satisfaction of Abians before he screams witch-hunt.

“Where is the Exco and Governor’s approval for their engagement? What was the process of their bidding? Why is Abia’s payroll done in Enugu? Where is Governor’s /Exco resolution approving such? Did their engagement receive clearance and the approval of Abia State house of Assembly? How come, despite his claim of doing a good job that Salaries are owed in Ministries and the higher institutions where this company is illegally operating?”