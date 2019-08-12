NEWS
I Am Still In Politics – Ladoja
Former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja yesterday cleared air on his reported retirement from politics saying he is still active in politics but won’t contest for any political office again.
The Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland stated this while speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence after observing Eid-el-Kabir prayers.
According to him, “Iam still very active in politics especially in developmental politics. “How can I retire from politics, are you retired from politics? What I said was that I won’t contest for any political office again.”
He also said the government is not ready to address the insecurity in the country, adding that if government is not careful, the security situation can get out of hands.
Ladoja who was commenting on the continued detention of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim Ez-Zakazaky said: “If we are not careful we will complicate the problem. We have constitutional governments at all levels. No arm should dominate another. If one dominates another, we will be in problem.
”We are looking for another problem if the man dies in custody. Insecurity is not limited to the Southwest. The government is not ready for security. If it is ready, government knows what to do.
“We are not frank with ourselves and sincere with the people. A lot of people don’t trust the government again because of insincerity”, he said.
On the essence of the celebration, Ladoja said:”This is the only festival for all faiths.
All faiths believe in Prophet Ibrahim.
The only thing the festival teaches is that we must believe in God. If you promise people you must fulfil it. Government must fulfil its promise to the people. There is nothing better than sacrifice.”
