NEWS
International Youth Day: CLO Tasks Youths On National Devt
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has advised youths to contribute positively to national development rather than be misguided by extreme fundamentalists fanning the embers of disunity.
The Chairman of CLO Anambra State Chapter, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.
Ezekwueme said this on the sidelines of the 2019 UN International Youth Day.
He described youths as potential and prospective world positive changers and leaders, who were supposed to be the driving force for socio-economic and political change in view of their numerical strength, exposure, energy and experience.
‘’To actualise your youthful potential, you must avoid bad friends, cultism, alcoholism, laziness, immoralities, crimes and criminal activities, political thuggery and examination malpractices.
‘’Youths must take their destiny in their hands and do the needful in order to make their good better and their better best.
‘’They must be hard working, trustworthy, optimistic, reliable, humble, versatile and God-fearing,’’ he said.
Ezekwueme said that youths must make positive news and development, not noise; through breaking new grounds and innovations in their chosen field of endeavour and vocations of life.
‘’Remember the society and the country needs your (youthful) skills, contributions and impact to get better,’’ he said.
NAN reports that on Dec. 17, 1999, in resolution 54/120, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly endorsed the recommendations made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youths (Lisbon, Aug. 8 – 12, 1998).
The minister called for Aug. 12 to be declared International Youth Day. (NAN)
MOST READ
SALLAH: Bagudu Prays For Safe Return Of Pilgrims To Nigeria
2 Injured In Fresh Invasion Of UI Female Hostel By Armed Robbers
Salah Celebration: Jiba Urges Muslims In FCT To Pray For United Nigeria
Salah Celebration: FCT APC Congratulate Residents For Peaceful Celebration
Gov. Ihedioha Greets Muslims At Eid el Kabir
International Youth Day: CLO Tasks Youths On National Devt
SHS Responsible For 25% Risk Of Heart Disease — NGO
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED42 mins ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
- NEWS21 hours ago
To Eid-El-Kabir: We Must Renew Our Faith In One Nigeria, Says Senator Uba Sani
- FEATURED9 hours ago
Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe
- NEWS19 hours ago
Sallah: Let’s Pray For Peace, Unity In Nigeria – Sultan
- NEWS22 hours ago
Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Bello Felicitates With Muslims, Seek Prayers For Nation’s Security, Peace
- POLITICS21 hours ago
AA Leadership Tussle: Party Appoints New Leadership As Ex-Chair Shuts Secretariat
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe
- NEWS21 hours ago
Sallah: Melaye Urges Peace, Love, Assures Of New Kogi