International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged governments at all levels to fashion out ways of transforming the educational sector to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian youth.

In a message to commemorate the International Youth Day, the speaker noted that the essence of education was to proffer solutions to challenges confronting society.

The statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The theme for the 2019 International Youth Day is: ‘Transforming Education.’

According to him, governments at all levels have the primary responsibility of ensuring that every Nigerian is given access to basic and qualitative education.

He said that democracy and good governance would thrive in an atmosphere where a sizeable proportion of the populace was educated and well enlightened about their civic responsibilities.

While assuring Nigerians that the 9th House of Representatives under his leadership would prioritise issues concerning the education sector, Gbajabiamila emphasised that revamping the sector had become imperative.

Gbajabiamila had, in 2016, during his tenure as the House Majority Leader in the 8th assembly, sponsored a bill to provide access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans.

The bill, which has been reintroduced in the 9th assembly and has gone through first reading, proposed a Nigeria Education Bank.

The bank, when established, is expected to provide educational support for all Nigerians without any discrimination.

“As we celebrate the International Youth Day, I intend to use the office of the speaker and the instrumentality of the law to fast-track passage of this and others bills that are capable of restoring hope to our youths.

“The idea is to reposition the youths for the tasks of nation-building and global competitiveness.

“It is indisputable that global economy is knowledge-driven, while the private sector has continued to play a leading and pivotal role in the economic development of states and nations.

“This is why we need to transform the Nigerian educational system and why the youths should be encouraged to broaden their skills,” he said. (NAN)