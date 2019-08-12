International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has called on youth in the country to redouble their efforts in building a country which all Nigerians can be proud of.

In a message to mark the International Youth Day with the theme ‘Transforming Education,’ Wase also restated his commitment to partnering with the youth to ensure that Nigeria attains the status where education is fully transformed within the shortest possible time.

A statement issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, quoting the Deputy Speaker as extolling the virtues of the Nigerian youth whom he said have contributed immensely to the growth of the country over the years.

According to the Deputy Speaker, “today being the International Youth Day affords us another opportunity to express our commitment to ensuring that the Nigerian youth develop ample opportunities and avenues to fully express their divinely given talents and endowment.

“It is my candid view that a day such as this is meant for us to redouble our efforts in building a country we all can be proud of, and we cannot do this without the contribution of our youth whose impact to Nigeria’s development has been huge over the years.”

Wase said for Nigeria to fully transform the education sector, there is great need for government at all levels commit the needed resources to guarantee unhindered access to quality education for the Nigerian youth up to the tertiary level.