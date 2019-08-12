Muslims Mark Peaceful Sallah Celebration

Nigerian Muslims yesterday joined their counterparts across the world to observe a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The police and other security agencies provided adequate security for the worshippers, who thronged the Eid praying grounds in various states of the federation to mark the day.

Among others, the faithful prayed for peace and harmony in the country and Allah’s intervention in the current security challenges as well as divine guidance for leaders at all levels of government.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Guinean counterpart, President Alpha Conde, joined other Muslims to pray in Daura, the president’s his hometown in Katsina State.

President Conde, who arrived in Daura on Saturday ahead of the Eid prayer, and his host, Buhari, as well as hundreds of Muslim faithful were led in the prayer at Kofar Arewa Praying Ground by the Chief Imam of Daura, Sheikh Suffyanu Yusuf, five minutes after the arrival of the two leaders at 9.40am.

The Guinean president also slaughtered a ram on behalf of Buhari shortly after the prayer session which was attended by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, the senior special assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, among other dignitaries.

In his sermon, Sheikh Yusuf emphasised the importance of sacrifice and Eid prayers as a demonstration of Muslims’ obedience to Almighty Allah.

He enjoined the worshippers to remain faithful to God and demonstrate charity during and after the Sallah season to reap bountiful rewards from their maker both on earth and the hereafter.

Governor Masari applauded the efforts of President Buhari at repositioning Nigeria and his strong commitment to ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, assured President Buhari of continuous prayers from his people and other Nigerians for the success of his administration.

Usman particularly enjoined Muslims and other well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for the president and other leaders at various levels of governance to address the prevailing security challenges.

The Katsina monarch, who gave the charge in his Sallah message to the people of the state in his palace, warned the youths to desist from drugs and all forms of vices so that they can be useful members of the society.

He commended the security agencies for tackling the menace of cattle rustling, kidnapping and killing in various parts of the country.

After the prayers, the dignitaries were treated to the traditional Sallah Durbar in Daura.

Unite Nigeria, PMB Charges Corps Members

Also yesterday, President Buhari challenged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to live up to the expectation of the founding fathers of the agency by using their education and the privilege of visiting different parts of the country to unite Nigerians.

Receiving some corps members in Daura during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration said that the primary focus of the NYSC is to expose graduates to the beauty and diversity of the country, and to return to their states or any part of Nigeria to share their experiences.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said they should always emphasise the common values of peaceful co-existence, kindness and hospitality that cut across all cultures and religions in Nigeria.

The president said that the entire nation depends on past and serving corps members to bringing the citizens together since they have the first-hand experience of living with different ethnic groups in various parts of the country, studying their cultures and traditions, and enjoying hospitality in community in Nigeria.

He said: “From Lagos to Port Harcourt and other parts of the country, you are at the end of the country. This posting will make you know this place, Daura, and you can disabuse the minds of those who are not educated about the other side of the country.

“It is only the NYSC that is merging us together and of course, the police and soldiers,” Buhari stated.

Buhari noted that in every meeting with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who initiated the programme in 1973 to promote unity and understanding among Nigerians, he always remembers to appreciate the ingenuity of the programme and the need for its continuity.

In his remarks, Conde (Guinean president) said that the diversity of Nigeria remains its greatest strength, urging the youth corps members to always see themselves first as Nigerians, before identifying with their ethnic background.

He said: “First, you are Nigerians before you are from any other part of the country. So, promote the unity of the country regardless of your tribes.”

The chief liaison officer of NYSC in Daura, Aliyu Abdullahi, said that it was a privilege to serve in the hometown of the president, and also meet with him and the Eid-el-Kabir special guest (Conde), urging the president to intensify the fight against corruption.

Abdullahi commended Buhari for his efforts to restore peace, security and unity in the country and assured him of the prayers and support of the corps members.

Buhari donated two cows and 10 bags of rice to the corps members while Conde complemented with two cows.

Let’s Pray More For Peace, Says Sultan

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has admonished Nigerians to sustain their prayers for peace and unity in the country.

Sultan, who stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to continually imbibe the spirit of godliness and peaceful coexistence, added that, their charitable manner must not stop with the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In his Sallah message, the traditional cum religious leader said that “our collective prayers would bring the ravaging degree of insecurity to a halt” and commended the security agencies for their individual and collective sacrifices towards ensuring stable peace in the country.

He said: “Today is a day of sacrifice to seek divine intervention in all our activities, as such I appeal to all of you to pray for peace and the unity of the country.

“We should pray and support our leaders to succeed in their efforts at sustaining peace and progress in the nation. We have seen a lot of commitment and dedication in the fight against insecurity, as such with our support and fervent prayers, we will surely succeed,” he said.

According to him, the Muslim Ummah must not forget to uphold the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration which is a combination of patience, perseverance, brotherliness and all the virtues of life summed into the fear of Allah in dealing with humanity.

Similarly, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to Muslims not to relent in their prayers for lasting peace in Nigeria during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Tambuwal, in his Sallah message yesterday, stressed that the unity of Nigeria could only be sustained through peace and tranquility, hence the need for all to work for it.

He charged the Muslim Ummah to consider Sallah as a time to reawaken their consciousness on selflessness, compassion and sacrifice.

“This is a season that symbolises sacrifice and faith in divine will; this is because all our successes are out of the commitment to the will of Allah. It is by Allah’s grace that we are where we are today; I greet our people on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives.

“Let us imbibe the lesson in the submission to the will of Allah by Prophet Abraham. Against the back ground of our current security challenges, I appeal to all of you to dedicate this period to supplication for peace and tranquility in our land.

“We have already begun to witness signs of the acceptance of our prayers with the success of our initiatives at resolving security problems. Our administration shall sustain all efforts to cater for the well-being and development of the people,” he said.

Emir Sanusi Urges Parents To Inculcate Fear Of God In Children

Relatedly, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on parents to inculcate the fear of God in their children so that they can be assets to their families and the society at large.

He made the call yesterday when he addressed the people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground in the Kano metropolis.

Sanusi urged parents to train their children in a rightful way and further charged them to give priority to the education of the children.

The emir also admonished Muslims to always exhibit the fear of Allah by fulfilling their promises even as he appealed to Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another to foster peace, love and unity in the country.

After the prayers, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

He enjoined them to love and share with the less privileged as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The Eid prayer was attended by Ganduje, the commissioner of police in the state, Ahmad Rabiu, members of National and State Assemblies and former members, members of the state executive council, and leaders of the Kano Emirate Council.‎

Security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other personnel were deployed in various Eid grounds and other strategic places in the state.