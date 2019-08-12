NEWS
Obaseki Celebrates With Prof. Ifidon At 80
…congratulates Omoaghe family on wedding of daughter
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the leadership qualities of Prof. (Chief) Ehimigbai Ifidon, who clocked 80 years recently, describing him as a legend and a patriotic Nigerian.
The governor gave the glowing tribute at the 80th birthday anniversary of Prof. Ifidon in Owan West Local Government Area, Edo State.
Obaseki, who joined other dignitaries to celebrate with Prof. Ifidon, noted, “We thank God for the life of our daddy as he celebrates 80 years in good health. I am from this area, my grandmother is from Uzzeba; one good thing we have with people from around here is longevity. The people live long here.
“We thank God for Prof. Ifidon’s life and his contributions to his community and society. We are here celebrating an accomplished man, a man who has made his “mark in the academia and his community, state and Nigeria at large.”
The celebrant, Prof. Ifidon, thanked God for keeping him to the age of 80, noting “Today’s ceremony is symbolic and what is more important is what one has achieved on earth. It is not how long but how well.”
Prof. Ifidon is uncle to former Inspector General of Police who also served as the immediate past Chairman of Edo State Private Property Protection Committee under Governor Obaseki.
The Governor also joined the family of Prince Tony Omoaghe to celebrate the solemnisation of holy matrimony between their daughter, Princess Omosede Deborah Omoaghe and Eseosa Osemwegie.
Other guests at the wedding include former Edo State Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu; former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bright Omokhodion, amongst others.
