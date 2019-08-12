Salah Celebration: FCT APC Congratulate Residents For Peaceful Celebration 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has congratulated Muslims faithful in the territory for a peaceful and successful celebration of the Salah celebration.

The FCT State Secretary of the party, Hon. Hashimu Angama while speaking with journalists yesterday after the Salah celebration prayer, commended the peaceful manner at which the celebration took place in the capital city.

He said that with the love and oneness that was demonstrated during the Salah celebration by Muslims and none Muslims alike, shows that if the love and unity continues, Nigeria is destined for greatness.

According to Angama, Nigerians should continue to show love to one another, irrespective of their religion or political affiliation, that Nigeria cannot be great nation without unity and love from the people.

“I want to congratulate residents of the FCT for a successful and peaceful Salah celebration. It gave me great joy that despite the security challenges in the country, the Salah was celebrated in the FCT without strife or crisis.

“I want to advice all residents of the FCT to continue in the love that they demonstrate during the Salah celebration. We should always see ourselves as one in Abuja and should not be divided by tribe or religion.

“Nigeria is one and we all should continue to unit and make Nigeria a better place for every one to live in. We should also be patient with the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and I believe that with time, things will get better for al of us,” he said.