NEWS
Salah Celebration: Jiba Urges Muslims In FCT To Pray For United Nigeria
The Member House of Representatives, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Micah Jiba has called on Muslims to pray for the unity of Nigeria during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
Jiba, who made this call on Sunday when some Muslim faithful visited him at his Damagaza resident, said that using the period to pray for peace and total unity of the nation would go a long way in assisting the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in reducing the security challenges in the country.
According to the Lawmaker, Sallah period should be a time for sobber reflection and sacrifice in the service of the motherland, not just for merriment alone.
“We can achieve peaceful coexistence when we all embrace the spirit of sacrifice, tolerance and oneness, in doing this, the blessings of Allah (SWT) will automatically fill our lives with happiness and open all the door of success now and always.
“I congratulate the people of AMAC/Bwari federal constituency and the FCT in general on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives. Let us apply the lesson of the period and continue to do good deeds in charity and generosity.
“Against all challenges, let all Nigerians rally round and support the leadership of the national Assembly for a greater Nigeria at the 9th Assembly that will guarantee peace and tranquility in our land.
“There are indication that our collective prayers is already yielding good success at resolving security problems. I will continue to do my part towards ensuring that bills that will sustain my constituent will be presented at the green Chambers,” he said.
