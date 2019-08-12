NEWS
SALLAH: Bagudu Prays For Safe Return Of Pilgrims To Nigeria
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has prayed for the safe return of all Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia who went for holy pilgrimage to Mecca.
Bagudu made the prayer while felicitating with people of Kebbi on this year’s Eid-Kabir Sallah festival at Government House, Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
He said that the pilgrims have completed their holy pilgrimage (Hajj) in Saudi Arabia, it was Paramount for all to pray for their safety return from the holy Land of Saudi Arabia.
“We pray that our pilgrims took time to pray for Nigeria and on our own part we are praying for their safety return back to Nigeria “.
“After giving God the glory, I rejoice with people of Kebbi and our President for peaceful Sallah “he said.
Bagudu also thanked God for the bumper harvest being witness in Kebbi “We are happy the raining season is good, farmers have started harvesting their crops ” , he said .
The governor has however warned communities living in riverine areas that the state was among states indicated to face flood this year.
He advised them to relocate to safer areas or highlands to avoid the flood.
Bagudu also used the occasion to thank President Buhari for assenting to the bill converting College of Agriculture Zuru in Kebbi State to a full pledged University which according him will further boost agriculture in Kebbi State.
MOST READ
SALLAH: Bagudu Prays For Safe Return Of Pilgrims To Nigeria
2 Injured In Fresh Invasion Of UI Female Hostel By Armed Robbers
Salah Celebration: Jiba Urges Muslims In FCT To Pray For United Nigeria
Salah Celebration: FCT APC Congratulate Residents For Peaceful Celebration
Gov. Ihedioha Greets Muslims At Eid el Kabir
International Youth Day: CLO Tasks Youths On National Devt
SHS Responsible For 25% Risk Of Heart Disease — NGO
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED41 mins ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
- FEATURED9 hours ago
Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe
- NEWS21 hours ago
To Eid-El-Kabir: We Must Renew Our Faith In One Nigeria, Says Senator Uba Sani
- NEWS19 hours ago
Sallah: Let’s Pray For Peace, Unity In Nigeria – Sultan
- NEWS21 hours ago
Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Bello Felicitates With Muslims, Seek Prayers For Nation’s Security, Peace
- POLITICS21 hours ago
AA Leadership Tussle: Party Appoints New Leadership As Ex-Chair Shuts Secretariat
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe
- NEWS21 hours ago
Sallah: Melaye Urges Peace, Love, Assures Of New Kogi