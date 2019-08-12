United Thrash ‘Hazardless’ Chelsea On Lampard’s Debut

Manchester United inflicted a harsh lesson on Frank Lampard in his first Premier League assignment as Chelsea manager with a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford on Renault Super Sunday.

Marcus Rashford opened United’s account from the penalty spot on 18 minutes, but Chelsea struck the woodwork twice through Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri before the end of a promising first half.

Chelsea had more chances and more possession but a combination of wastefulness in front of goal and defensive errors cost them dear, as Anthony Martial doubled United’s lead and Rashford doubled his tally in the space of two second-half minutes.

Summer signing Daniel James came off the bench to complete the rout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who were guided to a first clean sheet of the season by assured performances from Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on their Premier League debuts for the club.

Frank Lampard insisted Chelsea didn’t deserve to lose 4-0 at Manchester United as his reign got off to a woeful start on sunday

It was a chastening result for new Chelsea manager Lampard after the club’s record goalscorer took over from Maurizio Sarri in the close-season.

Lampard suffered the heaviest defeat by a Chelsea boss in their first game since Danny Blanchflower lost 7-2 at Middlesbrough in December 1978.

“Four mistakes for the goals, let’s get that out straight away because we have to be self-critical about that other than that, for 60 minutes we controlled the game. It wasn’t a 4-0 game for long periods but we need to accept it.

“At 1-0 we were the better team but I can’t stand here and look happy with that because it’s 4-0,” Lampard said. “We are missing internationals and big players but I don’t want that to be an excuse.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang punished slack Newcastle defending to give Arsenal victory at a rain-drenched St James’ Park.

Starting with many of their £125m-worth of signings on the bench and without midfielders Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, Gunners boss Unai Emery watched his side struggle to cut through their opponents in the first half.

That all changed just before the hour mark when Aubameyang was left unmarked on the edge of the area, collected Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ cross from the right and fired past Martin Dubravka.

Emery gave £72m club-record signing Nicolas Pepe and midfielder Dani Ceballos debuts from the bench, but they failed to make much of an impression.

As for Steve Bruce, his Newcastle managerial debut was about what could have been.

The Magpies’ record signing Joelinton went close with a shot blocked by Bernd Leno, before Jonjo Shelvey saw his drive crash off the woodwork.

The home side were flat for much of the second half, although another new recruit, the exciting wing prospect Allan Saint-Maximin, tested German Leno with a near-post drive.