Why We Are Investing On Facilities, Network Expansion- KEDCO MD

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says its company is investing on facilities maintenance and network expansion to improve power supply within its franchise areas.

KEDCO, Managing Director, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna gave the hint while briefing newsmen recently.

According to Gwamna “The move is a conscious effort by KEDCO to ensure that all issues emanating from poor maintenance and obsolete facilities which may lead to system collapse are addressed going forward as a distribution company with an increasing customer base with regard to the growing population size”

In a statement signed by Head, corporate Communication, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the MD said that the resolve of the company to be the best DisCo in Nigeria with regard to service delivery had made the management to embark on aggressive network expansion and maintenance of long serving equipment while also initiating modalities toward replacing them.

“We are investing heavily on network expansion because we want the best for our customers in line with our long standing tradition of guaranteeing the satisfaction of all our customers from the services we render.

“We are leading the cause in terms of constant maintenance of power equipment and facilities to ensure we live up to our promise to distributing quality and constant power supply to our customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

“We have a target to be the best distribution company in Nigeria and such can’t be if we remain redundant. This is why we are doing all necessary to upgrade by scaling up on all areas that require overhauling and maintenance of all installations to complement the effort of the Federal Government to improve power supply in the country.

“The Federal Government is doing all possible to boost power supply through generation and transmission and the best way to complement that for the people to enjoy the benefit of the reform in the sector is to do what we are doing.

“We have other plans to reel out soon to also add to the ones we have already started. Our reform as far as KEDCO is concerned is one burden that we have taken upon ourselves for the benefit of all the stakeholders in the power sector.”

The Kano DisCo boss decried that the effort of KEDCO which according to him is not peculiar to his company alone, was the issue of vandalism, theft and sabotage of power installations.

Gwamna said: “this is one economic loss that every DisCo will have to grapple with whenever it occurs and such losses cause huge financial burden on the DisCos and that may force them into precarious financial positions to meet up sometimes.”

While calling on host communities to assist in forestalling any issue of installation, vandalism and theft, the KEDCO MD called on its numerous customers to settle their outstanding bills.