Education Reforms: Edo Maintains 3rd Position In 2019 WAEC Performance Ranking

…as govt restrategises to lead pack in future

Edo State has retained its 3rd position in the performance ranking chart of the 2019 West African Examination Council (WAEC), coming behind Anambra Sate which occupied the second position and Abia State, which took the first position in the ranking.

Reacting to the state’s performance in the national examination, Governor Godwin Obaseki, commended the efforts of all stakeholders in the education sector and assured that his administration has commenced the review of the result and is restrategising to lead the pack of best performing states in subsequent national examinations.

Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who conveyed the governor’s reaction, said: “Governor Godwin congratulates the students, teachers, the entire staff of the ministry of education, our development partners and other stakeholders in the education sector on this year’s outing in the West African Examination Council ranking.

“Our state retained the third position it occupied in the 2018 ranking and that shows we sustained the tempo, but we can do better by raising the bar and we are determined to do better in subsequent rankings.”

According to the chart, Abia, Anambra and Edo states were ranked first, second and third best respectively, followed by Rivers (4th), Imo (fifth) and Lagos, in the sixth position.

Bayelsa was ranked 7th, Delta 8th; Enugu 9th; Ebonyi 10th; Ekiti, Kaduna and Ondo, occupied the 11th, 12th and 13 positions respectively.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was ranked 14th; Kogi 15th; Benue 16th ; Akwa Ibom 17th ; Kwara, 18th; Ogun 19th and Cross River, 20th respectively.

Taraba followed in the 21st position, Plateau 22nd; Nasarawa 23rd , Kano 24th , Borno 25th , Oyo 26th, Niger 27th, Adamawa 28th , Osun 29th , Sokoto 30th , Bauchi 31st , Kebbi 32nd , Katsina 33rd, Gombe 34th ; Jigawa 35th, Zamfara 36th and Yobe 37th.

Data from the commission showed that over 1.6 million candidates enrolled for the May/June 2019 WASSCE in Nigeria while 1,020,519 candidates representing 64.18 per cent obtained credits and above in minimum of five (5) subjects including English Language and Mathematics. 1,309,570 candidates representing 82.35 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five (5) subjects (that is, with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics.

Also, 180,205 candidates, representing 11.33 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.