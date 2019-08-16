‘How I Toured 5 African Countries By Road’

Joseph Efose Babade is a tour enthusiast and adventurer who has visited many tourist destinations in and outside Nigeria. Recently, he embarked on a road trip to five African countries and shares his experience in this interview with JERRY EMMANSON.

How would you assess tourism in Nigeria?

Nigerian tourism, from the very onset, has never been taken seriously. Today, tourism is still not recognised but with the help of private bodies, we believe that very soon, the government will look in the direction of tourism and choose to make it part of government duty.

What’s your success story since you went fully into the industry?

So far it has been great and wonderful. Tourism has made me appreciate nature the more, learn more about other people’s culture, history, food, language and lifestyle in general. It’s been two years now since we went into tourism business fully, but we have made impact since we began.

Within one year, we have gone to Gurara Waterfalls in Niger State, Assop Waterfalls, Jos, Mount Patti, Lokoja, Kajuru Castle and Matsriga Waterfalls, Kaduna, Wild life Zoo, Erin Ijesha falls Osun State, Arinta falls & Ikogosi Warm Spring Ekiti State, Karshi Waterfall Fct Abuja, Farin Ruwa falls Nasarawa State. We also went on 2 night camping at the dreaded Zuma Rock in Zuba. We have covered several areas both within Abuja and Nigeria at large. We’ve also been to some West African countries and we intend to visit many more as time goes on. Our intention is to tour and cover all the waterfalls in Nigeria including all the tourist sights.

You recently took some Nigerians across many countries in Africa, can you share the experience on how it went?

Concerning our trip to five West African countries, I would say it was a nice experience to have connected five countries by road from Nigeria. I have checked records to discover that no one has gone on a tour to these five countries by road at a stretch so we decided to embark on it with the support of a friend. We left Abuja through Sokoto border to Niamey in Niger Republic. From there we linked up Bukinafaso, Ghana, Togo, Benin then back to Nigeria through Lagos border.

The experience in each country added so much to my knowledge of tourism. We drove through Niger Republic Desert for over 10 hours with no security challenges. We kept stopping after every hour drive to take pictures and the citizens gave us a warm welcome wherever we stopped. We were hosted and properly welcomed by Nigerian Embassy at Ouagadougou and that was the first we were able to eat Nigerian food after four days of leaving Nigerian border. The third country we visited was Ghana and we felt like we were part of them.

We were able to communicate without an interpreter. We visited a lot of tourist centres in Ghana and it was like we should spend more time there. We proceeded to Togo and during this trip, we were able to communicate with the citizens because we had to go with someone who could speak French since they are all Francophone countries.

The last country we visited was Benin Republic. There, we were nervous to return back to Nigeria because we had to continue looking for an interpreter but there were so many Nigerians doing business over there. I can boldly say we are the first organisation to tour these five West African countries in just two weeks.

However, during our stay in all these countries, there was no time we witnessed power failure and you can walk at any time of the day or night without being harassed. In fact, we saw people on either road walk or jogging at midnight without fear.

What are you doing to redefine tourism in Nigeria, and how will you encourage Nigerians to patronise tourist sites in the country?

We are trying our best to redefine tourism in Nigeria. Though it is not easy due to security challenges. Now kidnappers are everywhere, fear of being attacked on the way and all that. But so far, we haven’t had any security challenges and we would not experience any due to our mode of operation.

What is your advice to government on tourism as a source of revenue generation?

My advice to Nigerian government on tourism is that we stop seeing crude as a major revenue earning for the country. Government should support the tourism industry. There is so much revenue that can be generated from tourist sites if well developed and maintained.

Also, I would like to appeal to our government to improve on security, electricity and road rehabilitation across the country. Insecurity has also put fear in the heart of Nigerians who wish to explore tourist sites. Most of our trips are by road and till now, we still have so much places without good roads.