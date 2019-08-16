Others
JUST-IN: El-Zakzaky, Wife Arrive In Nigeria
Leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have returned to Nigeria from India.
The couple returned to the country on Friday afternoon, four days after they travelled to the Asian country for treatment.
Details shortly…
