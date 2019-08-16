Connect with us
JUST-IN: El-Zakzaky, Wife Arrive In Nigeria

Published

2 days ago

on

Leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, have returned to Nigeria from India.

The couple returned to the country on Friday afternoon, four days after they travelled to the Asian country for treatment.

Details shortly…

