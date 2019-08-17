Former Niger Governor Extols IBB At 78

The immediate past governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu, on Saturday extolled the virtues of former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) of contributing positively to Nation building.

Aliyu made the remark in Minna, while congratulating IBB who turned 78 years on Aug. 17.

“Many people will be interested to know about IBB’s birthday because he is an elder statesman who has contributed positively to the development of our country.

“I am happy that he is still alive and healthy, I wish him well at 78.

“We hope he will still live longer because we need him around to continue to contribute to national development,” he said.

He assured he would continue to encourage and support Babangida towards contributing to the development of Nigeria.

“I think IBB is a statesman that we will continue to pray for,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IBB, who was born Aug. 17, 1941 was the military President of Nigeria between Aug. 27, 1985 and Aug. 26, 1993.

He previously served as the Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985. (NAN)