Visit Naija Set To Boost Tourism In Nigeria

Indigenous, leading tourism-tech company, Visit Naija is set to lift the face of inbound tourism in Nigeria as it unveils a platform for Small and Medium tourist service providers to host their services and boost earnings.

According to Co-founder, Visit Naija, Mr. Raymond Maduagwu, lack of access to fund is not the only hurdle hindering the growth of the SMEs segment of the industry but operators’ inability to apply technical know-how needed to boost their businesses.

Maduagwu, who spoke at a media parley in Lagos on Thursday, said the tourism-tech firm is set to use its platform to rekindle the love for adventure and learning through tourism amongst citizens while aiding access to more market and volume for small tourist providers.

The platform, visitnaija.ng, allows tour providers, travel agencies and tour guides to upload destinations and locations for tourist and reseller agents to access and buy. It also promotes, insures and markets SMEs destinations.

He said, “Using our platform, you earn revenue as a travel agency, reseller or provider. Stakeholders can integrate our API and have access to more than 3000 destinations within and outside Nigeria with massive discount on the platform. Get the API documentation and integrate on your website to sell product at your own customised fees.

“We believe in real experiences, creating the moments that inspire, excite, challenge, connect our clients with the world & stay with them for life. And we care about making sure these experiences contribute positively to the people and places we visit. At visitnaija.ng, we focus on inbound tours in Nigeria and Africa; with emphasis on innovation, quality products and excellence of service.”

He added that the mission of the company is to provide top quality tours and showcase the beauty of Nigeria and Africa in a different dimension with a fun, entertaining, lovely, safe and world class tours to amaze customers.

“For over 6 years we have been perfecting the secret formula to having a nice vacation. We know our existing and potential client’s value unique experiences, local insights and accommodations that are more than places to sleep and that is what our services are dedicated to,” he added.

Speaking at the event, National President, Information Technology Association of Nigeria, Olutayo Adeniyi, lauded the efforts of Visit Naija for being a consistent and dependable partner in the creation of a conducive business environment and promotion of tourism in Nigeria.

According to him, the sustainable economic innovations of the firm, which are technologically driven, are focused on tourism growth, poverty alleviation and Foreign Direct Investment generation.

He explained that digital technologies in tourism, provides opportunities for innovation and prepares the sector for the future.

He said, “The development is in tandem with ITANs objective to curb the increasing rate of unemployment in Nigeria. Also, it will halt the spate at which businesses are closing down permanently in Nigeria or relocating to other climes.”