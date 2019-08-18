PMB’s Certificate: BCO Urges UK Police To Ignore Petition Against  Abba Kyari

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has implored the UK Metropolitan Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to discountenance two separate petitions seeking a probe of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff over the president’s Cambridge certificate.

The president’s support group also disclosed that it was consulting with its lawyers to approach a UK court to challenge the petition by a Nigerian Lawyer, Kalu Kalu Agu, alleging that Kyari forged Buhari’s Cambridge certificate.

In the separate petitions dated August 14, 2019, Kalu had asked the UK Metropolitan Police and the DSS to investigate the documents said to have been obtained from Cambridge University and tendered by President Buhari at the presidential election petition tribunal.

But the BCO, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of sponsoring the petition sent to the UK Police and the DSS by the Nigerian legal practitioner.

Ibrahim noted on Sunday that instead of establishing why they want the presidential election tribunal to void President Buhari’s election in the 2019 poll, the PDP and its candidate have resorted to flogging a dead horse needlessly with Buhari’s certificate scandal.

He said, “We thought that the case against President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 elections should evolve past a certificate scandal which has already been overplayed at the pre-election stage. But the PDP has gone to the grave yard to resurrect a pre-election matter on a dead certificate issue. This is the same issue they dwelled on during the 2019 campaigns and failed woefully.

“From the antics of the opposition party, it is glaring that the PDP lacks evidence to establish a prima facie case against President Buhari’s reelection at the tribunal. This explains vividly the party’s posturing and browbeating that is nothing short of a wild goose chase.

“Curiously, the same PDP that has been talking with a shrill voice how the 2019 presidential poll was rigged is now leaving the substance to tackle the trash by engaging a lawyer in a futile mission to challenge the president’s certificate in a foreign land. It is now left for Nigerians to crosscheck properly whether or not this over flogged certificate scandal, which is a pre-election matter ought to have come up at this material time when the opposition should be proving how the polls were rigged as they claim”.

Hinting that it has instructed its lawyers to institute a legal action in a UK court against the petition by Kalu, the BCO said it will join the Cambridge Assessment International Education in the suit to explain the procedure for obtaining the said certificate with a view to proving that Abba Kyari, the president’s chief of staff, legally obtained Buhari’s ‘assessment’ documents from Cambridge University.

“We urge the PDP and Atiku not to belabour themselves over nothing. We will meet in the court in UK and we will prove to them that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, personally signed for and collected the documents on behalf of President Buhari. The idea of sending an emissary to a foreign land over a certificate that is immaterial at this point is an exercise in futility. They should prove their case of rigging at the tribunal and stop chasing shadows”, Ibrahim added.