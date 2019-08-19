A/Ibom To Train Youths On Aviation Sector

Akwa Ibom State citizens are advised to avail themselves of the training programmes offered by the state administration to enable them take up career as Pilots, Aeronautic Engineers and other professionals in the state owned Airline, Ibom Air.

The state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel stated this while addressing the congregation at the August Edition of Government House Prayer meeting held on the theme “And God Said” at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo.

Mr Emmanuel explained that the lack of qualified manpower among indigenes of the state in the aviation sector was the reason why Ibom Air is dominated by non- indigenes and emphasized that his administration is poised to train people of the state to address the imbalance.

He said, “ For a person to fly a CRJ 900 there’s a minimum number of freighting hours he must have on the Airplane .We need to have our people rated on the Aircraft and we’ll spend money and train our people so that in a short period we’ll also have Akwa Ubom names in the cockpit”.

Mr Emmanuel said as part of efforts to address the dearth of skilled manpower in the state through appropriate curiculum development, an education summit has been scheduled for the 5th and 6th of September later in the year.

He announced that the former Technical College, Ikot Ada Idem in Ibiono Ubom local government area would be upgraded and converted to a modern skills acquisition centre to train people on entrepreneurial skills.

According to him ,”We’re trying to upgrade the Ikot Ada Idem Technical College to a skill acquisition centre which would contribute to the rehabilitation of some of our youths who have fallen prey to social vices”.

The governor declared that 1st of September this year has been set aside for special prayers and fasting for Akwa Ibom State preparatory to the 31st anniversary of the state creation, adding that the theme for this year’s anniversary celebration is “I believe God” and called on Churches in the state to go into prayers and fasting for the attainment of peace, security and prosperity in the state

He hinted that as part of the anniversary celebration, the state will play host to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who will be on hand to commission some laudable projects executed by the state administration.

The state chief executive mentioned projects earmarked for commissioning to include Kings Flour Mill, Ekim Power Station , Plywood Industry and other road projects executed across the state, assuring that the Uyo Ikot Ekpene road is nearing completion.

Taking his text from Genesis 1 verses 1-5 , Pastor Emmanuel Bassey of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and chairman Government House Prayer Team, said that the earth came into existence by the spoken word of God and that God used the founding fathers of the state to embrace Christianity and education which is the bedrock of development in the state.

The cleric cautioned youths against aligning themselves with agents of perdition, urging that they should chart a godly pathway for themselves and generations unborn and thanked the governor for maintaining a Godly standard in the leadership of the state.

Present at the prayer meeting were state deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, State Chief Judge His Lordship Justice Godwin Abraham, secretary to the state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, head of Service Elder Effiong Essien, Paramount Ruler of Onna LGA HRM Edidem Raymond Inyang, State Executive Council Members, board chairmen and members, heads of MDAs and political stalwart.