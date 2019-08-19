Akume Commends PMB For Renaming Varsity After Tarka

Minister-designate and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, has showered praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Joseph Sarwua Tarka University in honour the late senator.

Akume said that the change of the university’s name after Tarka was timely and a strong reminder of the late lawmaker’s legacy as a thorough-bred patriot and statesman who worked tirelessly for the unity and cohesion of the North and the rest of Nigeria.

In a statement he issued at the weekend, Akume noted that “from his rural and humble background, JS, as he was fondly called by his admirers, grew to be the quintessential symbol of ethno-religious harmony and communal understanding.”

To the president, Akume said: “On behalf of myself, my family and my supporters across the country, I would like to specially commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his wisdom and statesmanlike gesture in the signing of the bill changing the name of

“This posthumous recognition of his exemplary leadership qualities will go a long way in rekindling a sense of mutual respect, justice, tolerance and peaceful co-existence amongst Nigeria’s diverse people.

“Thanks, once more, Mr. President, for the great honour done to the Tarka family, the Tiv people, JS Tarka’s friends and colleagues across the length and breadth of Nigeria. It is a big testimony to your government’s Next Level vision of making Nigeria a land of sustainable prosperity, peace, security and development. Mr. President, you are indeed a great friend and brother of the Tiv people,” Akume stated.