ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija (S4): Elozonam Wins Veto Power
Elozonam Ogbolu, a housemate in the ongoing BBNaija reality show, has won this week’s veto power of chance card.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game of chance was held on Sunday night shortly after the eviction.
While still trying to shake off the Eviction shock, the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ were asked to move into the Arena for the Veto Power Game of Chance.
The chance card offers the winner 100 Bet9ja coins up for grabs and the power to Save and Replace.
In alphabetical order, each housemate was asked to pick a number card from the magic hat. Cindy, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Gedoni, Jackye, Ike, Khafi went first.
Then Mercy, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, Sir Dee, Tacha and Venita also did theirs.
After that, one by one, the Housemates dipped their hands into 32 gooey filled buckets from which each brought out different items.
In the first attempt, no one was able to fetch the badge. On a second try, Elozonam got lucky and revealed the Veto Power badge.
For this, he became the winner of the Veto Power Game of Chance and has earned himself the power to Save and Replace any Housemate at the Nomination Task on Monday.
He has also won 100 Bet9ja coins and 10 Betja coins for each member of his team, ‘The Icons’.
NAN reports that on Sunday, Enkay of ‘The Icons’ and Joe from ‘Cruisetopia’ were evicted from the game.
(NAN)
