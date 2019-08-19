Build Saving Culture in your Children, Foundation urges Parents

Fort Empowerment Foundation (FEF), an NGO that mentors children towards talent discovery and development, has urged parents to inculcate the culture of saving money in their kids to make them prudent and enterprising.

Mrs Lilian Iwelu, President of the Foundation, made the call on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at its annual flagship programme “Kids and Teens Connect” camp in Abuja.

The event, tagged “A Path to Self-Discovery: Unlocking Your Hidden Potentials”, was being held at the Millennium Park, with over 100 children, drawn from various communities in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), in attendance.

According to Iwelu, amidst the prevailing economic reality facing families, there is the need to train children on how to save money and become accountable, as they work towards becoming tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

“In line with our vision of mentoring kids and teenagers for them to discover and develop their talents, we are calling on parents and guardians to build saving culture in them.

“We are set to create an enabling environment for these young ones to discover themselves, become self-reliant and contribute their quota towards the development of the family and the society as they grow up.

“Our children counsellors and other professionals are meeting with these children to teach them talent discovery, basic health issues and saving culture, and we want parents to support us in this journey,” she said.

NAN reports that children and career counsellors, financial experts and other professionals interacted with the children at the event.

Mrs Hajara Adamu from the ActionAid commended the Foundation for the initiative and pledged her organisation’s support for such people-driven programmes.

She urged the children to be of good behaviour and shun peer pressures and vices that could hamper their bright future.

She said: “I urge these children to work hard and discover themselves and see how they can use that to change the world.

“Parents should also make them to understand that one must work hard to get money and it should be properly managed,” she said.

Some of the children shared their excitements and the experiences they gained from the camp with NAN on the sideline.

Miss Omojo Martins, a 9-year-old pupil, said: “I have been taught how to study hard and discover myself in order to fulfil my dreams.”

Also, Miss Gerarda Iwelu, an 8-year-old Grade Four pupil said: “I have been taught that I can save my money instead of spending it all to buy things. I want other children to save their own money too.”